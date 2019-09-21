The city of New Braunfels has been informed of a temporary closure of the intersection of California Blvd. and Loop 337. The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. on Monday through 5 p.m. on Friday.
This closure is necessary to allow for reconstruction of the intersection as part of TxDOT’s Loop 337 reconstruction project.
The following detour routes will be in place:
• From Loop 337 to California Blvd. — travel to Oakwood Blvd. to Elmwood St. to California Blvd.
• From California Blvd. to Loop 337 — travel to Elmwood St. to Oakwood Blvd. to Loop 337.
• From Georgia Place to Loop 337 — travel to California Blvd. to Elmwood St. to Oakwood Blvd. to Loop 337.
The work is expected to be completed within the timeframe listed, pending weather and other factors.
