A lot of folks following Comal County primary election results around 9 p.m. Tuesday might have been a little worried to see the county hadn’t posted an update since it posted early voting totals at 7:15 p.m.
“With the new voting centers, we didn’t have to wait for people to come in from their polling locations for us to get the results from each location,” Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said Wednesday of the unofficial returns received from the county’s 27 new universal polling centers. “We receive results from each and then we count them.”
It took until 9:20 p.m. for the county to begin updating with election-day data, which was completed by 10:20 p.m.
“Because we were compiling it from voting centers, it took a while to update from 29 precincts,” Jaqua added. “This was our first time (compiling it) from that many. But we might have started out slow, but we learned how to speed it up, and that’s what happened.”
With mail-in and provisional ballots pending, Jaqua said election-day, in-person balloting totaled 14,279. Added to early voting in person and mail-in ballots (17,387), the unofficial total of 31,666 equated to 29.73% of 106,505 registered county voters. The percentage was ahead of the 23.57% turnout for 2018 off-year primaries but not even close to the 39.83% voting in the 2016 primaries.
Paul Anthony, Comal County public information officer, said the overall 2020 primary turnout was about 10% less than in 2016 because both parties had contested presidential races.
“The lack of a truly contested Republican primary at the presidential level showed in the breakdown of ballots cast in each party’s primary: just 68 percent were for Republicans, well below the 84 percent cast in 2016 and the 81 percent in 2018,” Anthony said, adding more Democrats turned out this year.
“More than 10,000 people cast a ballot in the Democratic primary, nearly doubling the party’s previous high four years ago, while GOP ballots declined more than 25 percent from the 29,000 cast in 2016.”
The first major tests for the county’s new Verity voting machines and universal polling sites – which were broken in for the 2019 constitutional amendment election last November – passed with flying colors, Jaqua said. About 250 elections workers staffed the polling sites, which used every available voting machine.
“There weren’t any problems,” she said, adding the busiest voting locations were, in order, the Comal County Senior Citizens Center (1,145 votes cast) and Christ Presbyterian Church (986) in New Braunfels, and the Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde (908). There were lines at many locations when the polls closed at 7 p.m., but all in line were able to cast ballots.
Jaqua said state law barred some of the county’s 274 new polling machines and used during early voting to be used again Tuesday. Other machines, housed inside polling sites, were taken outside to accommodate curbside voting for infirmed residents. In addition, both primary ballots contained party propositions that required more time spent at voting kiosks.
Winning by large margins Tuesday were Precinct 4 Constable Shane Rapp, 433rd District Judge Dib Waldrip, Precinct 3 Constable Craig Ackerman and Charlie Motz, who will replace retiring Ben Scroggin as Precinct 1 constable. Kristen Hoyt won to succeed longtime Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott and Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston defeated challenger Richard K. Smith.
Jaqua said all provisional, mail and overseas ballots must be in and counted by 5 p.m. Monday to be reviewed by the state and forwarded for Sthe election canvass at the commissioner’s court meeting on Thursday, March 12.
“It took a lot of effort to download all of the results, but it went pretty fast once we got into the groove,” Jaqua said. “All of the elections clerks and judges did a very good job at all of the locations … they were prepared for the new voting centers, which seemed to be appreciated by county voters.”
Other federal, state, local races
Wendy Davis easily defeated Jennie Lou Leeder to win the Democratic nod for U.S. House District 21 seat held by GOP incumbent Chip Roy. Davis, a former Fort Worth city council member, state senator and 2014 party nominee for governor handily downed Leeder, the former Llano County party chair who lost a 2018 bid for the U.S. House.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston defeated Richard K. Smith and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb was unopposed on Tuesday. Both advanced against unopposed Democratic nominees Lindsay Poisel and Colette Nies.
District 73 incumbent Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg and Democrat Stephanie Phillips of Wimberley were also unopposed and will meet for the second time this November, as will District 44 GOP incumbent John Kuempel against Democrat Robert Bohmfalk. Kuempel is seeking his fifth term after succeeding his late father, Edmund, in 2011.
In Guadalupe County most incumbents won terms for new offices, including Sheriff Arnold Zwicke, who brushed back a challenge from Precinct 2 Constable Jimmy Harless.
Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, an insurance agent from Alamo, in the Rio Grande Valley, will face Ryan Krause for the GOP nod to face incumbent District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) in November’s general election. Both edged out San Antonio Republican Tim Westley, who lost general elections to Gonzalez in 2016 and 2018.
Longtime District 35 U.S. House Rep. Lloyd Doggett easily defeated challenger San Antonio insurance broker Rafael Alcoser III to face the winner of May’s runoff between San Marcos educator “Guillermo” William Hayward and Austin caregiver Jennifer Garcia Sharon.
Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, was unopposed for the GOP nomination to unseat Democratic District 21 state Sen. Judith Zaffirini of Laredo.
For Place 5 on the State Board of Education, Rebecca Bell-Metereau defeated Letti Bresnahan to win the Democratic nomination. In November she will face the winner of the May 23 GOP runoff between Austin investor Robert Morrow or Fair Oaks Ranch speech pathologist Lani Popp.
Unopposed Republican and Democratic party chairs in both counties won terms — Sue Piner and Gloria Meehan in Comal, and Karen Hale and Duane McCune in Guadalupe. Voters statewide overwhelmingly approved non-binding propositions on both ballots.
Both local parties will hold precinct conventions between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday and party conventions on Saturday, March 21. For details, visit party websites in both counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.