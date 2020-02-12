San Antonio Street’s Comal River Bridge will receive deliveries of pre-cast bridge beams Thursday and Friday, potentially causing traffic delays throughout downtown New Braunfels both days.
Capital Excavation Company, managing Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.5 million renovation of the bridge, will oversee deliveries from 63 trucks that will temporarily obstruct traffic both mornings.
“At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, drivers can expect to see 18 large trucks lining up in the center left turn lanes along Business 35 (Elliot Knox Blvd.), from Spur Street to Live Oak Avenue,” the city said in a statement released Tuesday. “Those trucks will then proceed along Business 35 and turn left onto Seguin Ave. on their way into Main Plaza.”
Between 8:30 a.m. and noon, drivers should expect intermittent closures of the Main Plaza traffic circle for trucks space to safely deliver beams to the south end of the bridge. At the same time, an additional 18 trucks will deliver beams to the north side of the bridge.
“These beams will be staged in Prince Solms Park, requiring the closure of Liebscher Drive into the Solms Park during the same timeframe,” the statement said.
At 8 a.m. Friday, 27 trucks will travel down Loop 337 to Common Street and then into Prince Solms Park, so crews can place beams on that side of the bridge, with Liebscher Drive access into Prince Solms Park closed all day until 5 p.m.
Deliveries will likely cause periodic traffic delays, the city said. New Braunfels Police Department traffic units will assist in helping minimize impacts to drivers.
“Drivers are urged to avoid those areas if possible on both days, and to have patience if they find themselves temporarily affected by traffic,” the city said.
The San Antonio Street Bridge Reconstruction Project, funded through TxDOT’s Off-System Bridge Program, is slated to be completed this summer. For more, visit www.nbtexas.org/bridge.
