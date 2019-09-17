After more than 20 postponements, the trial of a New Braunfels man charged with assaulting a young girl back in 2011 begins in earnest today.
Opening arguments will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of Mario Vega Cruz, 35, charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, before 207th District Court Judge Jack Robison. A Comal County jury comprised of eight men and six women — two serving as alternates — was seated late Monday afternoon.
An indictment, handed up by a grand jury Feb. 4, 2015, accuses Cruz of performing a sex act on a girl younger than 14 years old “on or about June 1, 2011.” The alleged incident was reported to authorities nearly three years later, in June 2014, and further investigation led to Cruz’ arrest Nov. 25, 2014.
Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary is representing the state; Anthony Cantrell is defending Cruz, who since his arrest has remained free on $100,000 bond.
Both attorneys expect testimony in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial to last at least through Thursday.
A conviction on the charge, a first-degree felony, carries between 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
