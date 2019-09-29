New Braunfels City Council on Monday approved a resolution supporting the creation of the Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District and received an update on Comal County facilities from Judge Sherman Krause.
On Sept. 9, council approved a non-binding resolution that sought $30 million for Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority repairs and maintenance at lakes Dunlap, McQueeney, Placid, Meadow Lake, Gonzales and Wood.
Monday’s resolution focused on Lake Dunlap, where the catastrophic failure of a spillway gate led to dewatering of the lake — which the document states will adversely affect property values, local businesses related to recreation and quality of life for residents, tourists and visitors.
J Harmon, president of the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association, said residents are paying from their own pockets to start the WCID, which will work with the GBRA to facilitate repairs and provide financing for future maintenance and operation costs.
The PLDA is also lobbying to pass Proposition 8, a Texas constitutional amendment that if approved by voters Nov. 5 would establish a fund for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects. The organization is also seeking a portion of the $1.7 billion allocated for Houston areas recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
Harmon and a few other lake residents attending Monday’s meeting, thanked council for supporting its WICD, joining similar measures approved by taxing entities around the lake.
Earlier Monday, Krause updated council members on county facilities projects — past and present — that involved city-county cooperation.
“They are allowing us to use their building on Castell Avenue, and we hadn’t updated the city on where we were on our current construction process and the timeline we expect to stay in that building,” Krause said. “Except for utilities, they’re allowing us to use that building for free.”
The judge said the county’s current facilities expansion included restoration of the county courthouse, completed in 2013, and continues today with the new county jail and downtown office renovations.
The defeat of the county’s proposed justice center at the ballot box in 2010 led to some tough decisions to create new courtrooms, Krause said. Purchases of the Goodwin Annex and the elections center at 396 N. Seguin Avenue housed some county operations transferred from the Landa Building and Courthouse Annex.
The city’s agreement that allowed the county use the former city hall building on Castell Avenue is what made the difference, Krause said. The county transferred law clerks, the district attorney’s civil division and County Court at Law No. 2 into that building, emptying the Landa Building for renovations to begin.
The city and county are growing closer together, as the city’s new police department will be a housed across the street from the new jail and expanded Comal County Sheriff’s Office, respectively slated for completion in April 2020 and May 2021 – the same month renovations wrap for the Annex.
“At that time we will move out of the city building and move back into our facilities,” Krause said. “The use of that building was a key component in all of this. We struggled for months looking for a way to make this phasing work. We even talked about putting a court at-law in a temporary building in the Landa parking lot, but it was hard to secure.
“The renovations we’re working on now will enable us to make full use of the buildings we currently own.”
When all is finished, the county will have seven courtrooms, with a fifth district court and third county court at-law scheduled to debut in 2021, Krause added.
“There are a lot of questions about what’s going on with the courthouse complex downtown and we appreciate the update,” Mayor Barron Casteel said. “We also want to let commissioners know how much we appreciate the partnership with the county on the parking lot at the corner of Bridge and Seguin streets. When construction gets underway and is finished, it will be open to the public when the county’s not using it.”
“There are a lot of things the city and county have accomplished together, not only the parking lot but Loop 337, FM 306 and more,” Krause said.
After meeting in executive session Monday, council unanimously approved extending the contract of City Attorney Val Acevedo for another year. Acevedo, who has served in the position since November 2011, will receive $165,620 annually effective Nov. 2.
On Monday, council also approved:
•Appointments of 15 individuals and approving bylaws governing the city’s Workforce Housing Advisory Committee: Suzanne Kuntz, Four Rivers Association of Realtors; Troy French; Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association; Jason Chesser (banking/mortgage lending); Alice Jewell, McKenna Foundation; Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce; Crystal Moore, Habitat for Humanity; Chris Willis, New Braunfels Housing Authority; Kandace Tournquist, New Braunfels Housing Partners; Atanacio Campos, New Braunfels Utilities, Brian Cox, New Braunfels Economic Development Corp.; Emily Lane, Community Development Advisory Committee, and Shaun Gibson, Planning Commission represent position-specific groups; Stephen Brockman, Johnnie Rosenauer and Ellen Duncan were named to at-large positions.
•Renewed agreements for city administrative, financial and legal services for the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board); up to $55,000 in 4B incentives for Calendar Holdings, LLC; a resolution guaranteeing up to $800,000 in 4B incentives for PNC Bank, N.A.
•First readings of ordinances revising rezoning and/or granting special use permits for properties at 144 Rueckle Road; and with restrictions and amendments, at Orion Drive and Goodwin Lane for a 280-unit manufactured home community located east of the Union Pacific Railroad track.
•The first reading of an ordinance prohibiting placements of commercial handbills or flyers on private property with posted signage that prohibits solicitation.
