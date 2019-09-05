New Braunfels City Council approved first readings of ordinances to adopt the 2019-20 budget, municipal services plan and 2019 tax rate during a special meeting on Tuesday.
It was the second of two public hearings on the proposed $242.4 million budget and tax rate, which council approved in a preliminary measure on Aug. 12. The 2019 combined tax rate of 48.822 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. The 2019 effective tax rate is 45.292 cents, and the rollback tax rate is 48.822 cents.
Jared Werner, city CFO, said the 2019 combined rate will remain the same for a third consecutive year. The interest and sinking (I&S/debt service) portion of the 2019 rate (21.4498 cents/$100) will raise the rollback rate to align with the combined rate in order to increase the first 2019 bond issuance later this fall to approximately $18.5 million.
Bob Wolf commended city staffers for their work compiling the budget but asked council to consider reducing the combined rate.
“The rise in (per capita residential) property values have gone up approximately 38% in the last six years, which means that every citizen in the city is paying a higher percentage of their income to property taxes they pay each year.
“It far exceeds the rate of inflation and far exceeds growth in the population. A few years ago property taxes went down by 1 cent – made up with the rise in property values. If the budget estimates property values will go up by 9% or maybe 10%, I recommend rolling it back by 1 cent – possibly 2 cents per $100.
“It would send the message that what goes up can go back down and also help mitigate the property tax impact for all of us. We should receive a benefit for the growth in the city that could be shared by all residents.”
No council member commented, but after unanimously approving first readings of both ordinances, Mayor Barron Casteel thanked city staffers for their diligence.
“I think we’re off to a good start in funding what the citizens requested last May in the bond, which will provide $117 million in infrastructure improvements and our intent was to stay within the tax rate,” he said.
Council will vote to approve second and final readings on the budget and tax rate during its regular session on Monday, Sept. 9. If approved, both will go into effect Oct. 1.
Also Tuesday, after meeting in executive session, council unanimously approved a one-year extension for Municipal Court Judge Rose Zamora, who will receive $111,165 effective Oct. 1.
For more, visit links on the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.