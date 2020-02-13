The new Veramendi Elementary is projected to accommodate hundreds more students in the years to come, according to a recent demographic study.
The New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees held its meeting Monday night in the NBISD Administration Building. During the meeting, Templeton Demographics presented its development build out study, which estimated about 1,000 homes will be built per year in the district.
NBISD is ranked the fourth district in the area in its amount of closed homes, or homes
sold annually. Trent Smith, a Templeton Demographics consultant, said he expects even more occupied homes, especially in the Veramendi development.
“With Veramendi, the planning started in 2009 so when all of that came about the district was heavily involved,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director.
When it comes to employment, the New Braunfels and San Antonio area has a 2.6% job growth, which is double the national rate of 1.3%, according to the study. The unemployment rate is -0.2%, so NBISD can expect more families to buy homes within the district, Smith said.
From the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019, NBISD had more than 800 homes sold, with 1,126 vacant lots ready for building.
“These are the ones we know of for good that have some preliminary plaque or some kind of master plan that puts together approximately how many homes are going to be inside that particular subdivision,” Smith said.
The Veramendi development is projected to have almost 5,000 future lots that will be built 3 to 5 years from now. The district’s most populous subdivisions including Klein Road, Legend Point, Voss Farms and the settlement at Gruene.
“If you look at where those are, Lamar is going to be the hot zone,” Smith said. “Then you’ve got the Veramendi section, Klein Road and Voss Farms all have about 500 to 1,000 vacant developed lots inside each one of those (subdivisions).”
Comal ISD boundaries wrap around NBISD, which actually has more houses built per square mile.
“You actually are generating about three times as many houses per square mile as they are, and that’s something to think about as this district continues to grow,” Smith said.
The district originally planned to have two elementary schools in the Veramendi development, but with changes over the years it has modified its plans.
“Over the past decade a lot of changes have happened and so we changed the locations from their original planned place,” Villarreal said.
The trustees in the past approved purchasing about 12 acres adjacent to Oakwood Church for another school.
“We definitely have been planning, but it’s happening slowly and we don’t anticipate any surprises,” Villarreal said.
Also Monday, NBISD administration provided updates on its 2018 bond projects. New Braunfels Middle School project’s construction, set to end in June 2021, is on schedule.
The first phase of additions to Veramendi Elementary School is complete, and excavation and underground work for the second phase is also complete. Contractors are close to finishing installing new security features and electrical work on all campuses.
NBISD’s next regular board meeting is March 16 at 7 p.m. in the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom. The meeting after that is April 20 at 7 p.m. in the boardroom.
