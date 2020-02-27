The Comal Independent School District on Wednesday was in its second day investigating allegations that students were assigned seats on a school bus according to their race.
Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said the school bus driver assigned to a route serving Danville Middle School has been placed on unpaid leave as the district probes Monday’s accusations made by parents of students attending the school.
“Earlier today we were made aware of allegations that the driver of bus No. 420 that serves Danville Middle School assigned students to specific seats based on their race,” the district said in a statement emailed to parents on Monday. “During our preliminary investigation, it was stated by the driver that the assignment of seats was based on student behavior.
“However, we are fully aware of how this incident has been perceived by students who ride bus No. 420 and their parents. As such, we have opened a full investigation into this matter, during which the driver will be on administrative leave.”
Stanford said supervisors with the district’s transportation department are conducting the investigation, which could take up to a week. He said the allegations began with an incident last Thursday morning, as the bus was on its way to school from the Magnolia Springs subdivision.
“There were some students seated in the middle of the bus area who were making noises,” Stanford said. “As the noises got louder, she (the driver) asked them to stop. She called ahead to the school and asked for an administrator to meet the bus when it arrived.”
“The administrator spoke with the kids and that was that,” he added. “The driver didn’t drive the bus that afternoon or on Friday.”
Stanford said the driver said on Monday morning, as she was picking up students at one stop, she recognized some as the noisemakers in Thursday’s incident.
“She made them sit in the first two rows right behind her,” Stanford said. “She said it was not based on their race but their behavior from the previous Thursday.”
The seating arrangement was limited to eight African-American students, who told parents they had been singled out because of their race. San Antonio media outlets reported comments from some parents, in social media posts and television interviews, alleging the driver “segregated” the kids and that school administrators did not perform due diligence.
“Parents began calling the transportation department,” Stanford said, adding the district interviewed the driver as part of a preliminary investigation on Tuesday and she was placed on leave later that afternoon.
Stanford said the formal investigation, which began Tuesday afternoon, will include statements from not only the eight students but others riding the bus, along with parents and school administrators. Stanford said the driver hasn’t been disciplined for any serious issues during her three years with the district.
“We don’t put a timeline on investigations,” he said. “But if it finds that seat assignments were based on race, then appropriate action will be taken.”
Superintendent Andrew Kim said the same.
“Comal ISD expects the highest level of professionalism from all of its employees and does not tolerate any behavior that is discriminatory,” Kim said in a statement issued Tuesday. “If during the investigation it is found that the driver assigned seating based on race, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken — including dismissal.”
