Residents miffed at tubers taking up parking spaces near Landa Park Aquatic Complex won’t have to worry, if New Braunfels City Council approves a measure that will free up those slots by next summer.
Council on Monday will consider the final reading of an ordinance that removes the weekday parking charge at Elizabeth Avenue lots and adds parking spaces on Mill Street, northeast of the railroad tracks. If approved, it will go into effect next river season, which runs from May 1 through Labor Day weekend.
In 2018, council approved 155 parking spaces in city-owned lots on Elizabeth Avenue, across from the Wurstfest grounds. Last spring, 41 spaces were added along East San Antonio Street between South Liberty Avenue and the Comal River Bridge, and along Hinman Island Drive.The city estimated 4,200 signed up for Resident River Parking Passes, which spared weekday fees totaling $10 at Elizabeth Avenue lots; $20 for slots on San Antonio Street and $30 for those on Hinman Island Drive. The lone exception was Prince Solms Park.
During the Nov. 11 council meeting, city staffers said park visitors and tubers skipped the $10 fee to park at Elizabeth Avenue lots, instead opting for spaces in the free lot next to the LPAC.
“We are finding that tubers will take up the free parking in the adjacent aquatics lot, leaving LPAC visitors with only the paid parking option,” Assistant City Manager Kristi Aday said. “We are making Elizabeth Avenue parking free during the week, but we will still charge on weekends to capture revenue from tubers. We are also making about 14 parking spaces on the Mill Street side of the Tube Chute paid parking spaces during the river season.”
The Mill Street zone will include defined spaces near the city’s river operations building and six marked parallel spaces on the east side of Mill Street. Parking, $20 for non-residents, will be free weekdays to those with resident passes. Elizabeth Avenue parking fees will increase from $10 to $20 but limited to weekends and holidays.
River parking revenues totaled nearly $450,000 in 2018, compared to just under $225,000 the year before. Aday said the city projects reduced revenues from the Elizabeth Avenue changes to total between $6,000 and $7,000 annually.
Adding Mill Street parking spaces could offset some of that. The city has never collected parking fees there, but staffers estimated those spaces, if filled each day throughout the season, could bring in $35,000, though the free residential parking would reduce that total.
Also on Monday, council will consider a special event/street closure ordinance for the Downtown area. On Nov. 11 Amy McWhorter, downtown development coordinator, said it would establish a comprehensive application and review process involving relevant city departments. It would also provide a venue to notify and get feedback from property owners adjacent to the closures, and a means for the city to recoup costs for services.
The city has several established annual community events, such as the Comal County Fair Parade, Wassailfest, Martin Luther King Jr. March, Downtown Holiday Lighting Event and Wein and Saengerfest. The ordinance requires requests to be filed at least 120 days before events, a $200 application fee, maps outlining the closures, attendance estimates, public safety plan, restroom facilities, and other details.
Council directed language in the ordinance that gives the city manager discretion in accepting late applications and waivers of certain requirements due to time or necessity. If approved Monday, the ordinance will be presented for a second and final reading on Dec. 9.
Also Nov. 11, council:
• Created a city council Finance and Audit Committee comprised of the mayor and two council members who will work with auditors and financial staffers developing the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). It will meet quarterly and have several roles, but mainly serve council in an advisory capacity.
• Approved amending the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee by-laws to clarify roles and duties of the committee. Aday said council opted to reduce the terms of the 15 appointed committee members from five years to three years. “It’s better in line with other committees,” she said. “The council also chose to reserve the right to appoint the chair of the committee.” Council will consider approving that item on Monday.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
