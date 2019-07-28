Marriage may be a tale as old as time, but how each generation views it is a different story.
Just as they have changed the workforce and many industries, Millennials (ages 25-39) and Generation Z-ers (ages 9-24) are changing marriage — but not in the ways most people might think.
In a time of shifting societal views and roles, marriages are guided by the trends in place when each generation was young.
While New Braunfels is traditional, it is also seeing the shift society has on marriage and divorce through each group.
That leaves many pondering the future of the institution itself and what tomorrow’s marriages will look like.
Marriage trends
In 1950, about 66.6% of Americans 15 years of age or older were married. That number today is only 52.4%.
Younger people are waiting longer to get married, with census data showing the estimated median age at first marriage has increased steadily since 1950.
Data shows the median age of a man at first marriage was 22.8 and 20.3 for a woman in 1950. In 2017, the median age of a man at first marriage was 29.2 and 27.1 for a woman.
In New Braunfels in 2017, about 54% of New Braunfels population over the age of 15 was married. The median age of a newly-married man in Texas in 2017 was 27.8 and 26.1 for women.
With Texas still strongly conservative, the median age in Texas being younger than the national average is likely due to religious couples wanting to marry more quickly, said New Braunfels counselor Heather Ingram, psychologist and CEO of InMindOut Emotional Wellness Center, LLC.
“I have a hypothesis that the higher rates of marriage in New Braunfels are because of the high rates of Christianity,” Ingram said.
Younger couples are also more open to same sex, interracial and interfaith marriages compared to their older counterparts.
A study by Pew Research Center in 2014 found about 52% of all adults said they favored allowing members of the LGBT community to marry legally — 67% of Millennials held that view.
The study found members of Generation Z are just as likely to say allowing LGBT couples to marry has been a good thing for the country, with 48% of Gen Z-ers holding this view and 47% of Millennials.
Comparitively, only 33% of Generation X-ers felt this way, compared to 27% of Baby Boomers. Only 18% of Silent Generation view this as a good thing.
New Braunfels couples and individuals counselor Karen Jennett, an NCC LPC Intern who also works with a divorce paralegal, said she’s not noticed any differences in problems same-sex couples are experiencing compared to heterosexual couples.
“It just comes down to communication and to conflict resolution,” Jennett said.
In 2017, a Pew Research Center analysis found 17% of newlyweds were married to someone of a difference race or ethnicity. Thats up from only 3% in 1967.
Among both Gen Z-ers and Millennials, 53% say people of different races marrying each other a good thing for our society, compared with 41% of Gen X-ers, 30% of Boomers and 20% of Silents, according to the center’s 2019 report.
Older couples were less likely to live together before marriage compared to today’s couples. However, they are more open to the idea now. A 2016 Census report shows that while about half of Americans were married, about 7% were cohabiting.
“Roughly half of cohabiters are younger than 35 — but cohabitation is rising most quickly among Americans ages 50 and older,” the report states.
Driving much of New Braunfels growth is younger married couples moving into the area. This probably contributed to the slightly-higher-rate of married couples living in New Braunfels compared to the national average.
Divorce trends
Divorce rates have been steadily decreasing since the mid 1980s. Driving that decline? Younger couples.
The Baby Boomer generation is actually most likely to divorce — a 2017 Business Insider report found the divorce rate is highest between those who are 55 to 73.
“While the rest of the nation has seen a decline in the divorce rate over the last two decades, the divorce rate has doubled for 55 to 64-year olds and tripled for the over-65 group,” Business Insider reports.
A rise in infidelity has seemed to correlate with the rise of social media, said New Braunfels marriage and individuals counselor Delight Renken.
“People may reach out to a friend or an old flame on social media thinking it’s not personal or there’s no harm,” Renken said.
But anything kept secret from a spouse increases likelihood for divorce, Renken said.
Those numbers might because younger generations have yet to really put their stamp on divorce rates — only about 26% of Millennials are married, and even less of Gen Z-ers.
By contrast, 36% of Gen X-ers and 48% of Baby Boomers were married at the age Millennials are now.
Many young couples are shown to be more open to the idea of marriage counseling, which also may be contributing to the changing rates of divorce.
Younger couples seem to be more open to counseling before hitting crisis-mode, said New Braunfels therapist Amy Lavergne.
“Pre-marital counseling is really more encouraged, with many churches now even requiring it,” Lavergne said.
Inter-age marriages
Age is more than but a number when it comes to marriage, statistics find.
Findings from a paper by Andrew Francis and Hugo Mialon, two researchers at Emory University who studied 3,000 married couples in the U.S., found couples who were the 5 years apart were 18% more likely to divorce than couples who were the same age.
The likelihood of divorce goes up from there — couples 10 years apart were 39% more likely to divorce, and 20 years apart were 95% more likely to divorce.
This is likely due to different views in societal roles, as well as communication issues, said Jennett.
“There used to be really defined gender roles, but today women have more options in the workforce,” Jennett said.
Keeping the love strong
New Braunfels residents Jerrol and Margaret Weidner have been married for 55 years.
The couple met in high school and started dating when Jerrol, 77, was a senior and Margaret, 75, was a sophomore, said one of the couple’s four daughters, Rishanne Frech.
“They were the All-American couple — a football player and cheerleader,” Frech said. “After graduating, my dad joined the Air Force where they wrote letters back and forth for over a year. While on leave over Christmas Break in 1963 my dad asked my mom to marry him.”
The couple married in March of 1964. Jerrol was honorably discharged from the Air Force just three months later, and the couple lived in Austin until moving to New Braunfels in 1967.
“I believe that when they got married it was a commitment for life,” Frech said of her parents’ 55 years. “They live their vows out daily. Do I think everything has been perfect all their marriage? No, but when they got married they committed to love each other in good times and bad. It was not just a piece of paper that they signed — it was a choice that they made and choose to make to love each other.”
The couple’s strong Christian faith is something Frech also attributed to the success of her parents’ marriage.
Frech said their commitment is something she and her own husband, Ryan, took to heart.
“(Ryan) got married in 2000 and lost his first wife in a car accident in 2002,” Frech said. “While friends through all that loss, after a few years our friendship grew to love and we were married in 2006.”
Married for 13 years, the New Braunfels couple has suffered through miscarriages, and had a child in 2013 born with a severe congenital heart defect.
“He passed away in April 2014,” Frech said. “Holding tight to our faith and with the amazing support of family and friends we did not fall apart like statistics would have you believe.”
Frech has two surviving children, Rylan, 11, and Raeley, 4. She said her marriage is stronger after facing adversity — something she hopes for all couples.
“I know marriage is not always easy and sometimes walking away may feel like the best choice, but, like my parents and my husband’s parents who have been married over 50 years as well, we rely on our faith in God during the difficult times,” Frech said. “Many days it is not pretty, but we wake up and choose to love each other like there is no tomorrow.”
