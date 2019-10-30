Drivers traveling to and from Wurstfest events will have a harder time doing both this year, as the usual closures of streets near the event include detours of traffic around the closed San Antonio Street Bridge.
“The bridge closure sort of puts a kink in everything but we’ve tried our best to get the word out through our website, Facebook pages and printed materials that have gone,” said Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director. “We’re encouraging them to come down Seguin Street to use Garden Street Bridge to get over to Union Avenue, where a lot of parking will be available.”
The Comal River bridge closure has detoured San Antonio Street traffic onto Comal, Union and Elizabeth avenues, Torrey and Garden streets and Hinman Island and Landa Park drives. Access to Mill Race Run and parts of Elizabeth Avenue, Landa Park Drive and Hinman Island Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic between Friday and Sunday, Nov. 10.
Beginning Friday:
•Mill Race Run, extending from Playground Drive off Landa Park Drive, will close from noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday; from 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Nov. 9; from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and Nov. 10; from noon to 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4-6; and from noon to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8. A small parking lot, across from the Comal River walkway near Landa Park Pavilion No. 16, is the designated taxi and rideshare access point.
•Elizabeth Avenue, from Torrey Street to Landa Park Drive; Hinman Island Drive, from Liberty Avenue to Elizabeth Avenue; and Landa Park Drive, from Landa Street to Elizabeth Avenue, will all close from 3-11:30 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Nov. 9; from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 10; from 3-10:30 p.m. Nov. 4-6; and from 3-11:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8.
The city has widened portions of Elizabeth Avenue for shuttle services near the Wurstfest grounds, making it easier to turn into that parking lot and away from the Gate 3 entrance.
“While there may be a short-term increase in the official marked detour for the San Antonio Street Bridge closure during Wurstfest, we don’t anticipate any long-term effects from the road closures associated with Wurstfest on the bridge detour route,” said Mary Hamann of the city’s public works department.
Hamann said city staffers will monitor venues comprising the detour route, especially Union, Garden, Lincoln and Comal streets, and make any necessary adjustments should issues arise.
Herbelin said Schlitterbahn helped create 1,000 additional low-cost parking spaces on Torrey and Liberty streets, with shuttle services available at minimal cost.
The closest lots to the Wurstfest grounds are operated by the Knights of Columbus and New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, both directly across Landa Street from the Gate 1 main entrance. Both feature 100 limited-mobility handicap parking spaces and hundreds more general parking spaces and tend to fill first, along with public lots located in Landa Park.
The Comal County Senior Citizens Center, 655 Landa Street, will have shuttles for mobility impaired residents; WurstWagen’s Park N Ride services will shuttle to and from the Wurstfest grounds from the Comal County Fairgrounds and Rockin’ R River Rides at 1405 Gruene Road.
All of the above charge varying fees for access nearby parking lots and shuttle services.
“Parking around any event can sometimes become a source of frustration but we do our best to route people so they can get to available parking easily,” Herbelin said. “But many times, a walk will be involved.”
