New Braunfels showed its support for veterans this weekend with a parade on Saturday, and Wurstfest showed that it salutes more than sausage with a Salute to Veterans Ceremony on Sunday.
The salute honored men and women of all military branches including the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard and thanked the families of service members who also sacrificed for the country.
Lt. Gen. Richard “Tex” Brown served as the guest speaker, giving an invocation to a packed Wursthalle. As the assistant vice chief of staff, Brown said it’s important to remember the military men and women and to honor them because American citizens need to understand and appreciate their freedom is only possible because of servicemen.
“This is a chance to celebrate and acknowledge that fact,” Brown said. “It’s also a chance to acknowledge the families who have sacrificed just as much if not more when their son, daughter, brother, sister, mom, dad is sent abroad.”
The ceremony opened with the posting of the flags. After opening remarks by opa Bob DiFonzo and the playing of the national anthem, DiFonzo thanked everyone for being present.
“Thank you to all of our veterans, if you’re a veteran would you please raise your hand?” DiFonzo said, and about a quarter of those present raised a hand. “And if you’re a current military service member, thank you for your service.”
Wurstfest’s 2019 President Jim Hill then took to the stage, thanking DiFonzo for his comments before introducing 2019 Grosse Opa Dan Kreuger, chair Randy Rust, Mayor Barron Casteel and Judge Shermann Krause.
“We are proud to salute our veterans,” Hill said. “This is always a special part of Wurstfest where we get to thank our veterans for their service to this great nation. Today we also remember those who made the extreme sacrifice for our country. Thank you all for being here to salute our veterans.”
Each military song was then played by a military band, starting with the Army song, followed by the Marines, the Navy, the Air Force and finally the Coast Guard song. The opa singers then took the stage to sing America the Beautiful.
Following a moment of silence for service members who lost their lives, DiFonzo thanked gold star families — those who have had a member of their family die in combat.
“We can never understand he pain you feel, but we can only promise never to forget your loved one,” DiFonzo said.
Taps was then played before the flag guard exited the room and the program concluded.
“If we didn’t have veterans we wouldn’t even be able to be here,” Hill said. “Veterans give us the freedom to live in this great nation, and it’s important that we recognize them.”
Krueger said he gets chills thinking about the ceremony every year because it’s so special and he thinks its important to promote the veterans as much as possible.
“During that moment of silence, you could hear a pin drop, and that speaks volumes,” Krueger said.
Brown said the celebration is significant because it remembers men and women who have served and their families.
“This celebration is significant in this town, in New Braunfels, because it’s so military friendly,” Brown said. “There are many veterans here who deserve to be recognized and remembered.”
Wurstfest closed Sunday evening for the 2019 season and will reopen in 2020.
For more information about Wurstfest, visit wurstfest.com.
