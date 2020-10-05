Comal County Cares has assisted more than 700 local individuals and families since the COVID-19 crisis began, according to Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation, which organized the effort along with other foundations and nonprofit organizations.
Comal County Cares serves as a consortium of local nonprofits that centralizes support and helps families navigate community resources during a time of crisis.
The organization continues to care for families affected by the pandemic, Jewell said.
“That looks different today than it did when we started this operation,” Jewell said. “People initially were terminated or they had their hours reduced from their job. We had a wave of folks at the beginning, but over time that job loss has continued to trickle throughout different areas of the economy.”
Nonprofits participating in the effort include the Comal County Habitat for Humanity, Family Life Center, Salvation Army, New Braunfels Food Bank, CRRC of Canyon Lake and the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center.
The organizations provide mental health professionals, financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments, financial aid for utility bills, direct food assistance, acquiring P-SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and spiritual support.
The organization has recently been awarded some federal funds from the city of New Braunfels, courtesy of the CARES Act.
Jewell said the funding will allow the organization to “continue to provide that direct financial assistance to families where eviction is a possibility for them or they’re unable to pay for their basic needs.”
She also said the organization continues to fundraise so it can help more people.
“This is truly neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “Some of us have not had our lives affected as is greatly by the pandemic. We’re very blessed because of that, so we need those in our community who haven’t been as affected to help those who have. As we continue to evolve in the pandemic response continue to carry on, we just want to make sure that we are still being responsive to those needs.”
For those needing assistance, information regarding services, eligibility, how to access an appointment and necessary documentation is available at www.comalcountycares.com.
Phone assistance with information or eligibility is available by calling 830-606-9512.
Donors can make tax-deductible donations online at www.nbcommunityfoundation.org or by calling 830-606-9536.
Donors can also write a check and send it to Comal County Cares, 801 W. San Antonio, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
