Community members kneel in prayer for eight minutes and 46 seconds as names of people who have died from police brutality are read in remembrance during the Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil at the Main Plaza on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The gathering was hosted by the New Braunfels MLK Association and featured prayers and speeches from local church and community leaders. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The day honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will not include a march this year, as organizers are planning a virtual event on what would have been the slain civil rights leader’s 92nd birthday.
“Due to the coronavirus, New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. made the difficult decision to cancel our march and ceremony,” said a statement approved by association president, Bishop Michael D. Franklin.
