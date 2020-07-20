Estella Farias points to some of the historical records she's collected about the Hispanic population in New Braunfels. These records talk about the school systems of New Braunfels. Farias, a lifelong New Braunfels resident, remembers growing up on the west side of New Braunfels in the 1950s-1970s.
Estella Farias points to some of the historical records she's collected about the Hispanic population in New Braunfels. The records talk about the West End Dance Hall and Baseball Park, which was on the west side of New Braunfels and was owned by Farias' father.
Comal County Commissioners on Thursday will issue a proclamation recognizing Estella Delgado Farias as the seventh recipient of the Comal County Historical Commission’s Frueholz Historic Preservation Award.
Farias’ compilations of photos, news articles and memorabilia documenting area Hispanic history resulted in exhibits throughout New Braunfels and Comal County and created a reference database for future generations.
