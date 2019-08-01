With eyes focused on the Starburst candies he is carefully cutting into small pieces, Finley Gresissinger, 10, rattles off different types of rocks and how they are formed through the rock cycle.
“There’s igneous rocks, sedimentary rocks and metamorphic rocks,” Greissinger said.
His little sister Abby, 9, sits next to him vigilantly working on cutting up her own Starbursts, her safety scissors moving calculatingly as she focuses.
“We’re going to make the different kinds of rocks out of our Starbursts,” she said, showing how she can press the candy pieces together to create different “rock formations.”
The Greissingers are just two of the dozen children sitting in a four-day community education summer session — one of the “summer camp” options to help keep kids in Comal Independent School District sharp and involved over the summer.
Comal ISD offers several summertime options to make sure its kids can be active and keep their minds learning, including a full-summer childcare camp and four-day community education class camps.
“So SACC (or School Age Child Care) is our summer program for elementary school kids who have working parents and it goes from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” said Becky Farrow, community education associate for Comal ISD. “Our community education summer programs are four-day sessions with a focused curriculum.”
The theme for both this year’s summer programs is STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.
Activities with kids weave in STEAM based curriculum where kids learn from a variety of contracted educators about topics such as vet medicine, geology, rockets and more.
“For SACC, we do a variety of indoor and outdoor activities with the kids,” Farrow said. “Twice a week we take them to the pool, and once a week they get to go on a field trip.”
Field trips include day trips to ZDT’s, Incredible Pizza, Laser Legend, EVO, Main Event, Animal World & Snake Farm and even Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
“When those busses pull away and you see the kids so excited, it’s one of the most incredible moments,” Farrow said, slightly tearing up. “For some of these kids this might be one of the only times they get to go to these places so when you see them come back happy and exhausted, it’s one of the most rewarding things in the world.”
Community education classes are about three to four hours a day for a four-day session, and have specialized curriculums. Some of the 2019 summer community education classes have included “Robot Challenge,” “Wanna Go Drone Crazy for Young Engineers,” “Video Game Creation,” “Future Vets,” and the class the Gresissinger’s were in — “Geology and Rocks,” as well as more.
“We also do sports, so kids can do youth soccer or basketball, volleyball or tennis — and for kids who like art and theater more, we have a theater camp or piano or a glow in the dark art session,” Farrow said.
SACC’s summer program started June 10 and will go through August 16. SACC also has a during-the-year program before and after school for parents who need to utilize it, Farrow said.
“That’s at each of the 18 elementary schools and goes until 6:30 p.m.,” Farrow said. “The kids get a snack, do a curriculum, do arts and crafts — it’s great for working parents. And they can also do a community education class in conjunction with that.”
This allows the children to try out sports, science, art and chess without their parents have to rush to drive their child around, Farrow said.
“They can also do more than one, so they could do chess on Mondays, dance on Tuesdays — and it offers a really inexpensive option for kids to try things out,” Farrow said.
During the summer months, these programs are active at seven campuses rather than all 18, Farrow said.
“It’s great because it allows kids to meet other kids from schools nearby,” Farrow said. “And these summer programs are great for anyone who lives in Comal — home school students, Comal ISD students, anyone interested.”
Throughout the year, several community education courses are also available to adults as well in the evenings, Farrow said.
“There’s fundamentals or acrylic painting, dance lessons, photography courses — it’s a great option for anyone interested in trying out a new skill.”
Parents can learn more about SACC at https://www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/CommunityEd/SACC and more about community education courses at https://www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/community-education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.