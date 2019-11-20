Construction on the Blake at New Braunfels is officially underway — despite a slight delay in the schedule.
The Blake at New Braunfels, a new resort-style senior living community coming to the Creekside area, broke ground Thursday afternoon and is projected to finish at the end of 2020 or start of 2021.
The Blake Management Group, in partnership with LifeCare Properties, will be introducing The Blake at New Braunfels close to Resolute Health Hospital. The Blake will offer a memory-support area of the community focusing on Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
“It was very exciting,” said Jeremy Cole, CEO of Blake Management Group. “It was unique to have the cold weather we experienced but we had a great turnout from the chamber and community members.”
The Blake at New Braunfels will have chefs, studio or suite style bedrooms and socialization areas. It aims to elevate what assisted living looks like, the group said in a statement.
“We will have 112 apartments, and there will be assisted living and dementia care neighborhoods,” Cole said. “Some of the highlights to the design is there is going to be a beautiful lobby with a café and bistro when you walk in, in the middle of the community there are large outdoor space courtyards, several units that overlook the courtyard inside the assisted living courtyard, there will be a bocce ball court, a fire place in several places, dining options and events that will be second to none for the area.”
There will also be an executive chef-driven restaurant, and seniors will have choices of where to eat in the facility, Cole said.
“There’s the bistro, the café-coffee lounge and a dining room that will have chef led dining options,” Cole said.
The Blake at New Braunfels has received a very warm welcome, Cole said, thanking community leaders.
“We were hoping to break ground a little earlier but through permitting process and entitlement, it went a little later than we would like,” Cole added.
The general contractor constructing the facility is a Dallas-based contractor who has built dozens of senior living communities in Texas and over 300 across the country in his career, Cole said.
“We have a sales office for anyone interested in reserving a spot early,” Cole added. “That’s at 755 TX Loop 337, and we already have a team established working there.”
The first 25 people who reserve their room will be able to choose where they want their room to be, Cole said.
“From a certain perspective that could be premium, if you’d like to be by the dining or by the wellness therapy room, by elevator, or have a view of the courtyard,” Cole said.
The first five to reserve a room will be called “Charter Club members” and will also receive a designated parking spot if still driving, Cole added.
Room deposits are around $1,500 and are refundable, Cole said.
“We are very excited to join the New Braunfels community and as the CEO I plan to be here often,” Cole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.