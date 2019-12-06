An alert citizen calling in a suspected hit-and-run launched a car chase that wove down city streets and area thoroughfares before ending in the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police got the first call at 9:05 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run at Creekside-area Whataburger.
“Officers responded to where a vehicle was hit by a white Buick,” he said. “A witness who followed that vehicle called to say it was parked in the 1900 block of Sandpiper Drive.
“The caller was able to give us a license plate number, which came back as a stolen vehicle.”
Officers closed in on the vehicle, which Ferguson said then took off at a high rate of speed.
“It went down Common Street to Gruene Road, then to Post Road and to the Interstate 35 southbound access road,” Ferguson said.
The chase turned right onto State Highway 46, then left onto Business 35, and then right onto Seguin Avenue and into Main Plaza. The vehicle took a right onto East San Antonio Street — where it encountered the closed Comal River bridge, Ferguson said.
Pursuit of the vehicle continued on Comal Avenue, North Seguin Avenue, Garden Street, Castell Avenue, down San Antonio Street past Walnut Avenue and eventually down Spur Avenue to the southbound I-35 access road.
“It never got onto the highway but stayed on the access road through Solms Road, before it attempted to turn into the Magnolia Springs subdivision,” Ferguson said. “It took the turn too fast and crashed into the stone monument sign at the subdivision entrance.”
Ferguson said throughout the 13-minute chase, officers observed the car’s lone passenger, an 18-year-old New Braunfels woman, trying to get out of the vehicle.
“She was seen numerous times trying to avoid being involved in the pursuit,” Ferguson said.
Officers conducted a felony stop and arrested the male driver, Jamel Xzabion Hairston, 17, of New Braunfels, Ferguson said. The female was checked by on-scene EMS units, with Hairston reviewed at a local hospital. Neither was injured, he added.
Hairston was taken to Comal County Jail, where he was charged with felony evading with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Schertz. His bond had not been set Thursday afternoon; Ferguson said additional charges could be pending.
