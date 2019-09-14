County residents tired of living under the threat of menacing dogs in their neighborhoods addressed county commissioners on Thursday, recounting nightmares of attacks that killed or injured their pets and livestock — with some coming close to harming their children.
“It’s come to our attention that there are dangerous dogs that are attacking livestock and other dogs, and we are looking into our legal options to see what we can do to protect animals and humans,” Tillman Roots, assistant district attorney, said during Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting, after commissioners delayed action on amending the county’s Rabies and Animal Control order, last revised in January 2008.
The measure outlines regulations concerning rabies vaccinations and exposure of rabies to humans and reductions of stray animal populations but also addresses restraint of dangerous dogs. Seven New Braunfels and Canyon Lake residents said the current order falls short of defining what residents can and can’t do in protecting themselves or their property against dog attacks – or adequately punish dog owners whose dogs trespass onto neighboring properties and kill and maim pets and livestock.
“Other than going to the justice of the peace and filling out affidavits, we don’t know what to do,” said one woman, who said she recently lost three showcase pigs, each valued at $15,000, to attacking pit bulls. “The sheriff’s office and animal control officers were of little help and we’ve had to pursue all of this on our own.
“We’d like to see a little more action when it comes to handling these things – I’m not sure if anyone knows whose job it is – as a taxpayer I should be able to protect my animals.”
Another woman said her daughter was nearly attacked after walking into a barn where dogs were busy mauling their puppy to death.
“Those are the dogs we wound up having to shoot because they would not leave,” she said. “The law needs to define what a dangerous dog is and what we can do about them.”
The county’s order includes 16 sections, mostly addressing penalties for mistreating or failing to vaccinate animals. One section requires owners voluntarily register and insure “dangerous dogs” against harm to others – which is seldom done and rarely enforced.
Penalties – initially Class C misdemeanors – can only be assessed against owners of pets that sheriff’s or animal control officers actually catch attacking humans and/or pets. Felony charges, also rare, can be filed against those whose pets cause serious bodily injury or death to humans – such as the May trial of a Canyon Lake couple acquitted of negligence in the 2013 dog mauling death of an elderly neighborhood woman.
Cindy Griffin, Mark Brooks and Phyllis Clary also relayed stories of recent dog attacks against themselves, their children, their pets and livestock. Charlie Hines, a recently retired sheriff’s office deputy, recalled witnessing attacking dogs many times during his career.
“The law needs to be tightened up a little bit when it comes to dangerous dogs, especially when it comes to children like my 2½ year old grandson, who can get hurt pretty easily,” he said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover said the county is working on revising the current order but must be careful its wording fits within state statutes.
“I’ve been working on this for several years now, and I’m sorry that we can’t do anything more substantial on a short time frame because it’s obvious something has to be done,” she said. “We’ve gone back and forth trying to get (state legislation) on this issue … the very language they asked us to include is the same language that is getting other counties sued. As stewards of the taxpayers, we can’t afford putting something out there that will set us up for that.”
Roots and his boss, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, said they are researching the law and refining a draft, which Tharp said would go before commissioners in the coming weeks.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
•Information management agreements between the county and Texas Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
•A resolution affirming county participation in the Texas Feeding Texans program; a line-item revision amending the county’s agreement with the Department of State Health Services ’ health crisis cooperative.
•Acceptance of two state Specialty Courts Program Grants – $55,088 for the county’s Challenge Felony Drug Court Program; and $72,833 for the Increasing Accountability Court Program, or DWI Court – and renewals of associated agreements through the regional Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
•Line-item budget transfers for juvenile probation ($25,000), jail medical services ($9,500) and information technology departments ($5,400) for current and anticipated expenditures for the remainder of 2019.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
