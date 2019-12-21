A former Smithson Valley High School student who pleaded guilty to spiking a fellow student’s soda with antifreeze in 2017 received a 10-year probated sentence on Tuesday.
District Court Judge Gary Steel issued an order of deferred adjudication after Paige Nicole Jackson, 19, of Spring Branch, entered a plea of guilty to tampering with a consumer product, a second-degree felony, on Nov. 30, 2017.
Instead of receiving between 2 and 20 years of prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Steel ordered Jackson to serve 10 years under community supervision, pay a $4,000 fine and serve 400 hours of community service, according to the charge of the court.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said that on Nov. 30, 2017, a concerned mother called a CCSO deputy working as a resource officer at the high school, saying she was concerned that her daughter might have been poisoned.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said the deputy took the victim to the school nurse’s office and was evaluated.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect admitted to putting antifreeze into the victim’s drink,” Smith said at the time, adding both were teammates on the school’s swimming team. “The victim was medically cleared.”
Smith said the girl realized something was wrong after tasting the beverage, and when she poured it out she noticed it had a green tint to it. Deputies arrested Jackson, then 17, on Dec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.