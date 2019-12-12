New Braunfelsers looking for a new way to “stave” off their thirst can try South Castell Avenue’s newest hometown beer and wine bar.
Taking over the premises that formerly housed 7Monk’s Café, Stave is owned by two New Braunfels residents and business partners, Terence Green and Clayton Hennigan.
Hennigan said the two men began chatting last year about the possibility of opening a bar together in hopes of bringing unique options to New Braunfels, Green said.
“We both have a passion for beer and wine, and we met through beer and started drinking and talking,” Green said. “There’s a world of flavors out there in beer and wine and we wanted to bring some of those to New Braunfels.”
The homey bar is meant to have a relaxed atmosphere, where people can go to learn about beer and wine or just have a drink to unwind after work, Green said.
“This is a comfortable family environment,” Green said. “It’s
