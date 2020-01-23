About 1.3 million home invasions happen in the United States annually, according to the Department of Justice.
With 18 years of experience as an officer, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Orlando Gus Moreno warned senior members of the RAP Council Wednesday morning that elderly people can often be targets of home invasions, and gave tips to take precautions to protect oneself, family and home.
While home is supposed to feel like the safest place someone can spend his or her time, home invaders differ from burglars in that they need their victim or victims to be home to when they infiltrate a property for robbing or worse, Moreno explained.
“A burglar wants to get in and out quickly,” Moreno said. “They don’t want anyone in the home, they want in and out in a minute or two. Home invasion is much different — that’s when someone wants you there because there’s something they want from you. Something of value only you can give them.”
Home invasion requires a lot more strategy, planning and often requires observation or trickery, Moreno said.
“They’re going to gain control through brutal assault,
