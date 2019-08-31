The search of a suspicious vehicle reported near the Nichol’s Landing park entrance around closing time Wednesday night resulted in the arrests of three people on drug charges.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office communications coordinator, said deputies closing the gate at the park spotted the vehicle, parked in the 7800 block of Old Spring Branch Road, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“Deputies were out securing the park gate for after-hours noticed a black BMW in the parking area near the park entrance,” she said. “Contact was made with three subjects, and deputies saw three syringes in the area near the vehicle.”
Smith said one of the subjects provided a false identification, and K-9 units sniffed around the vehicle.
“They alerted to the odor of narcotics near the front driver’s side and passenger side doors,” she said. “That gave them probable cause for a further search of the vehicle, which turned up several pill bottles, several small bags containing a white crystalline substance, a metal case containing a brown substance and a larger bag with a yellowish substance.”
Smith said field tests of the materials turned up positive for methamphetamine, weighed at 3.9 grams, and heroin, weighed at 23.8 grams. All three were arrested on drug related offenses and taken to Comal County Jail.
Alejandra Rivera, 29 of Elmendorf, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams, failure to identify as a fugitive by intentionally providing false or fictitious information, and parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Department of Corrections. She remained jailed Friday under $6,000 in bonds.
Christopher Cardenas, 30, of San Antonio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams. A charge of possession of a dangerous drug was later dropped. He remained in the county lockup on Friday under $3,000 bond.
Gaurav Behari, 39, also of San Antonio, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, and possession with intent to manufacture and/or deliver a controlled substance. He also remained jailed Friday under bonds totaling $75,000.
