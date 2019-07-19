Wind-whipped waves on Canyon Lake led to tragedy Wednesday, as first-responders recovered the body of a 53-year-old man and rescued four others from choppy waters near Comal Park.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said several units from his department arrived at the park at 1178 Comal Park Road in Canyon Lake, around 3:37 p.m.
“We had an engine, an ambulance, a battalion chief and utilized Marine 53, our fire and rescue boat,” Brinkkoeter said Thursday. “Marine 53 encountered multiple patients while responding to the location of the missing person. They had rescued a total of five people in the water, but the last victim was deceased.”
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office communications coordinator, said deputies were also at the site.
“Witnesses at the scene reportedly saw an adult male flip from his float and had not been seen for approximately 10 minutes,” she said. “First responders arrived and immediately began searching. At approximately 4 p.m., the victim’s body was located.”
Smith said the man, identified as Cary Guffey, 53, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark. She said an autopsy was ordered and next of kin had been notified.
“It’s not real clear exactly what transpired and I know the sheriff’s department is still investigating all of that, but it was busy for us,” Brinkkoeter said. “There were people out in tubes and on a raft, some weren’t related or in the party of the person we were called for. But the winds had pushed all of them out into the lake — much further out than they anticipated.”
The man’s body, without a lifejacket or near a floating device, was recovered 700 yards from the shore, Brinkkoeter said. His body was transported to a funeral home before Canyon Lake EMS units headed for home around 6:20 p.m.
“We had members of the New Braunfels Fire Department dive team out there but they were not needed,” Brinkkoeter said. “Overall, everyone worked pretty well.”
Javier Perez-Ortiz, manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Canyon Lake, which oversees Comal Park, had no comment and CCSO said it also had no further comment.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Smith said. “We do not have any further details to release at this time.”
It was the second area drowning in the last week. On July 11, NBFD divers recovered the body of 29-year-old Roberto Chavez Celis from the Guadalupe River.
Celis, from San Antonio, disappeared while swimming near Rockin’ R River Rides’ Camp Hueco grounds, where he was camping with family members.
