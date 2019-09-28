State Representative Kyle Biedermann and his team are preparing for his 4th Annual Veterans and First Responders Thanksgiving Dinner and are looking for a little help.
Jonathan Silva, Biedermann’s legislative director, said as of now, they have the food they needed like the turkeys, stuffing, mash potatoes and other sides.
Now they need volunteers to help with the dinner.
Biedermann teamed up with the Veterans Treatment Court at last year’s Thanksgiving dinner and they have reunited this year.
“They’ve been great partners and they’re excited to do this again,” Silva said.
He said the dinner is a non-partisan event.
“Even though Representative Biedermann will be there, it’s not a campaign event, it’s not an official event, he’s just putting it on,” Silva said. “It’s 100% volunteers, and no money is being taken.”
Last year, Silva said they had 125 to 150 veterans and first responders. This year, they expect to draw close to 300.
“We’re expecting slightly higher numbers because it’s a more established event now, and people remember from last year,” Silva said. “And we have more people to spread the word.”
The Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at noon, Nov. 23 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 1620 East Common Street.
This dinner is free of charge, and active duty service members, veterans, and first responders are allowed to bring one guest.
While they don’t need donations, people can make a monetary donation to the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court. They’ll use that to cover any cost that they incur as part of the dinner.
Monetary donations should be made payable to the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court, earmarked for “The Thanksgiving Dinner,” and mailed to Biedermann Ace Hardware, 1102 East Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX. 78624.
To volunteer for the dinner, contact Jonathan Silva at (806) 677-8075, or Bryan Fenway at (518) 637-1428.
