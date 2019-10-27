Although it stills keeps its book collections and events fresh, the “new” library is getting to be not so new anymore.
New Braunfels Public Library celebrated its 20th anniversary Friday with cake, punch and a 120-photo slideshow of the past 20 years.
Between 50 and 70 visited the meeting room for a slice of vanilla cake and to reminisce during the four-hour come-and-go event, said Gretchen Pruett, library director.
“The library has changed and rearranged, added and subtracted over the years,” Pruett said. “People still call this the new library.”
Lynn Thompson, assistant library director, said she started with the library the very first week it opened up in 1999, and thinks it’s one of the coolest jobs in the world.
“I’ve gotten to do just about everything over my time here,” Thompson said.
“I remember we thought we’d never be able to fill the library up,” she added with a laugh. “Now we’re busting at the seams.”
It’s been fun to see kids who used to come to the library now grown, going off to college or getting their first jobs, Thompson said.
“There is a young man who was about 7 or 8 years old in the photo up there,” she said pointing to the slideshow. “He’s 17 now.”
Another young woman Thompson said she remembers helping as a high school student now has kids of her own.
“It’s just really great to see everyone still coming by,” Thompson said.
One of the most rewarding parts of the job is getting to help people, Pruett said.
“They often will come back and thank us for influencing their life in some small way,” she said.
Thompson said the best part of working at a library for 20 years is she can always recommend great reads to her friends.
“I always know which books to read, especially when it comes to mystery books,” Thompson said.
Without the help of the Friends of the NBPL and the NBPL Foundation the library would not be where it is today, Pruett said.
“We are so glad to have them,” Pruett said.
For more information on the New Braunfels Public Library, visit www.nbtexas.org/114/Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.