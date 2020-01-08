Two cousins testified Tuesday to experiencing sexual abuse, allegedly at the hands of their great-uncle, nearly a decade ago.
“He always did things to me when no one was there,” said the alleged victim of Eusebio Martinez-Rodriguez, 68, on trial for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 between 2010 and 2012, when she was between the ages of 5 and 7.
A Comal County Jury comprised of five men and seven women, with two male alternates — all seated Monday evening — considered first-day testimony in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
The girl, now 15, her mother and a cousin testified against Martinez-Rodriguez, whose Nov. 7, 2018 indictment alleges he “committed two or more acts” against her between “on or about the 24th day of July 2010 through on or about the 24th day of July 2012.”
Sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by between 5 and 99 years to life in prison and a
fine of up to $20,000. Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary rested the state’s case late Tuesday afternoon, and defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas expected to begin making his case when jurors return at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday’s testimony began with Noella Hill, a sexual assault nurse examiner with the Children’s Advocacy Center, who interviewed the alleged victim on July 17, 2018 the day before Martinez-Rodriguez’s arrest by New Braunfels Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers at his New Braunfels residence.
The alleged victim testified she, her mother and two sisters lived with several other family members at her grandparents’ home in the 2500 block of West Katy Street when she and her great-uncle were alone in the living room of the residence. She said the abuse continued “at least 50 times” during the two years outlined in the indictment.
She told Cabanas she couldn’t recall the exact times and dates that led to the abuse, only that the defendant had used his fingers to explore her privates each time. She told McCrary she didn’t tell her mother or other family members about it until years later, when her aunt prodded her into telling her mother in late June 2018.
The mother, the defendant’s niece, testified she immediately went to law enforcement, first in Seguin, where the family now lives, and then to New Braunfels police.
Her daughter “told me how Eusebio would touch her when she was little, and if she told that he would do it to the other girls,” she said. “She just said it happened a couple of times …When she did, I just lost it.”
The mother and Hill both testified that though the girl’s revelation and examination came years later, she carries the tell-tale emotional scars from the abuse, such as guilt, depression and suicidal thoughts.
A female cousin, now 19, testified to a single experience with the same great-uncle that also allegedly happened 10 years ago. She recalled watching TV with the defendant on a couch in her grandparents’ living room when she felt fingers go inside her underwear.
“They were starting toward my (privates) and I just jumped up,” she said. “I knew what was going on. He asked me to come back and lay down next to him, but I stayed away.”
The cousin said it took nearly a year to tell her mother what happened. She told McCrary that she did tell CAC interviewers about it around the same time as her younger cousin revealed details of her relationship with Martinez-Rodriguez.
After McCrary rested the state’s case, Robison granted Cabanas time to prepare for witnesses on Wednesday. Attorneys said testimony could conclude Wednesday or early Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.