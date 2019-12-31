New Braunfels’ newest Tex-Mex restaurant is bringing the tastes of the west side to Creekside.
Rodriguez Restaurant y Cantina, a family owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant, is now serving up classic favorites like barbacoa, menudo, fideo and more.
Located at 2154 Gabriel Place, Ste. 101, Rodriguez’s offers dine-in seating, a bar and a drive through. The restaurant is owned by New Braunfels native Daniel Rodriguez, who was born and raised on the West side of New Braunfels.
“We took time on creating our menu, because we wanted a menu that reminded you of home,” said Rodriguez Restaurant y Cantina general manager Davey Valdez. “All of our food is made in house from scratch, and our food is locally sourced.”
Valdez, who has 15 years of experience in the food industry and who hails from a chef’s background, said when creating the menu, he, the other managers and Rodriguez wanted to bring traditional Tex-Mex to a side of town that might not be as familiar with it.
“We take a lot of pride on being family oriented,” Valdez said. “We treat our staff as if they are family, and we pride ourselves on our customer service — we take care of locals first.”
After holding its opening in mid-August, Rodriguez’s has sponsored several local teams such as the Canyon High School FFA, and several Comal ISD middle school dance teams, Valdez said.
“Actually our soft opening was Daniel’s birthday, so he was really excited about that,” Valdez said. “We have seen steady business since then, but we’re just excited to be one of the first businesses out this way as this area grows.”
Valdez said the restaurant’s table salsa took third at the Comal County Fair out of 120 entries, and they also hope to become known for their margaritas.
“We have seven margarita flavors, and those can be made on the rocks or frozen,” Valdez said. “Those are also made from scratch. It’s an original recipe I created for a pour off, and people have let us know they really like them.”
The restaurant holds a happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during which margaritas are half off and draft beers are a dollar off, Valdez said.
“We also offer daily lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and we have special menu items daily,” Valdez said.
Valdez added rather than playing mariachi music, the restaurant also prefers to play Tejano music, and hopes to host live music in the future.
“People have told us they like our atmosphere,” Valdez said. “We keep it old school and folks love to hang around.”
Rodriguez Restaurant and Cantina is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We wanted to do something different, and to be a part of the footprint established here as this part of New Braunfels develops,” Valdez said.
For more information about Rodriguez Restaurant y Cantina, visit its facebook page at www.facebook.com/RodriguezRestaurant/ or call 830-310-7145.
