One or more employees in the district clerk’s office have either contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, leading officials to limit in-person traffic to appointments only until further notice.
On Tuesday, Comal County announced it would immediately scale back foot traffic at district clerk’s offices on the second floor of the Landa Building, next to the courthouse at 199 Main Plaza, until further notice but did not provide a reason in an emailed statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.