With the new school year officially in session for Comal Independent School District, the district’s board of trustees is focusing on the accomplishments of the past year and looking at how to keep the district moving forward in the future.
Comal ISD trustees met for their first regular meeting of the 2019-20 school year Thursday, Aug. 29, during which they discussed the state of the district, touched on future bond options, and approved several important items, such as the boundaries of the new Davenport High School, a new school management software request for proposal and new additional positions for growth management.
The two-hour meeting opened with a review of the state of the district by Assistant Superintendent Kerry Gains. Gains reviewed the district’s Texas Education Agency scores, with Comal ISD having received an overall 92, “A” grade — an improvement from its 2018-19 year score of 89.
“Twenty-two of our campuses won distinction recognition this year,” Gains said. “In total our campuses earned 60 distinctions, which is up from 57 last year.”
About 45 minutes of the meeting was spent discussing possible future bond options, following a presentation by Steve Stanford, executive communications director. Stanford reviewed updated scenarios associated with calling for a bond election in May 2020.
Discussions about a future bond started during the trustees’ June meeting as the district makes plans for future campuses and upgrades to district facilities needed. Comal ISD continues to grow at an unprecedented rate.
“We’re growing at rates that are beyond our previous projections,” Gains said.
Three options — options A, B and C — were presented in June, calling for totals between $51 million and $176 million for May 2020 and another nearing $245 million for May 2021. A fourth option, option D, was added in July totaling around $236 million, and two more options — options E and F — were added for consideration Thursday evening, totaling $279.2 to $379.2 million, and $399.2 to $499.2 million respectively.
Trustees debated between the utility of options E and F, with half presently being in favor of E and half being in favor of F, however discussions are still in early phases. Trustees agreed to set a bond for 2020 and to have an option chosen for January of 2020.
Although CISD voters passed the district’s two most recent bond measures, a $263.5 million bond in May 2017 and a $147.4 million bond in 2015, trustee David Drastata said the district needs to act now for the future of its students and will never be able to get ahead of the curve again after the failure of a much larger $451 million bond proposal in November 2013.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the options shown tonight,” Drastata said. “I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but had we passed Bond 2013, we would be right on target.”
Discussions are still in very early stages for the potential future bond, Stanford said.
Trustees approved several action items to help with the present and future running of schools in the district 6-0, such as the boundaries of the new Davenport High School, a new school management software request for proposal for the Skyward system, and 10 new additional employee positions for growth management.
The boundaries of Davenport High School will mirror Danville Middle School, with Danville’s first graduating class feeding into Danville High School — projected to open in 2020 with 701 new students.
Located at 23255 FM 3009 just past Schoenthal Road in the Garden Ridge area, Matt DeLoach, DHS principal said staff is excited about the opening of the school next year.
“The attendance boundaries bring us one step closer to making it a reality,” DeLoach said. “We can’t wait to welcome students, teachers and parents.”
The new management system chosen by staff and approved by the trustees, Skyward, has a large Texas client base and was the most fiscally available resource, said presenter and purchasing director Catherine Janda.
The trustees also approved 10 reserve positions for the district after a short presentation by Marie Kuehler, executive director of human resources and customer service.
The next regularly scheduled Comal ISD Board of Trustees meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the district’s board room at 1404 IH 35 North.
