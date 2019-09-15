Most followers of Superman know that the huge red “S” on Clark Kent’s chest is the Kryptonian symbol for hope — specifically hope for a better tomorrow. While Bruce Boyer may not have superpowers, his hope for a better future for his adopted home of New Braunfels is shown in countless volunteer hours in dozens of organizations in and out of public service. The Braunfels Foundation Trust is proud to name Bruce Boyer a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
Bruce Boyer was born in Nebraska. His father, an executive with the Ford Motor Company, was transferred to Houston so Bruce spent most of his growing-up years in Bellaire where he played football and baseball. Interestingly, like many Houstonians, the Boyer family spent time visiting New Braunfels and developed a love for our little community. When Bruce was fourteen, Ford Motor Company moved the family to Pittsburgh, a tough move for a high school kid. He graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School as a highly recruited football player and in 1969 enrolled at the University of Nebraska, the fourth generation of his family to do so.
After graduating from Nebraska, Bruce attended law school and graduate school from Southern Methodist University. Bruce did internships in the legal department at the Comptroller’s Office and on the research staff at the Lieutenant Governor’s office during the 1977 Legislative Session where he met then State Representative Bennie Bock. Bock gave Bruce the opportunity to move to New Braunfels --– a decision made easier because Bruce’s parents had retired to New Braunfels.
Bruce later served as the New Braunfels city prosecutor, assistant county attorney, and assistant district attorney. Bruce served as the first president of the City of New Braunfels’ 4B Board as well as a board member and past president of the Comal County Chapter of the American Heart Association; the Comal County Children’s Shelter, the New Braunfels Girls Softball Association, the New Braunfels Rotary Club, and the Comal County Senior Citizens Association. As a member of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, he served as Chair of the Texas Legislative Conference Arrangements Committee and as President and Grosse Opa of the Wurstfest Association.
From 2005 through 2011, Bruce served as mayor of New Braunfels. During these two terms, he spent untold hours in meetings and negotiations that produced significant improvement for the city and the citizens of New Braunfels. Some of these accomplishments include the expansion of the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, the acquisition of Fischer Park, and the development of the Creekside area. Additionally, the purchase of the Das Rec property, the initiation of the Landa Park restoration project, the expansion of Walnut Avenue, the planning and development of the Mission Hill and Highway 46/HEB project, and the development and implementation of the Downtown Master Plan all occurred during Mayor Boyer’s terms.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust is not the first organization to recognize Bruce Boyer’s super volunteerism. The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce honored Bruce with both the prestigious Honors Hall recognition and the highly coveted Besserung Award.
In 2013, Bruce was elected to his first term as Judge of the 22nd District Court where he serves the citizens of Comal, Hays, and Caldwell counties. Bruce is married to Toya Ohlrich and they are the parents of three daughters, Casey Cox, Shelley Minus, and Rachel Meier, and seven grandchildren.
New Braunfels is the home to many super men and women whose volunteerism is the backbone of our community. The Braunfels Foundation Trust is proud to recognize Bruce Boyer as one of these super heroes with his selection as a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
The Annual Celebration Luncheon for the Trust featuring the Living Legends of New Braunfels is set for Monday, October 7, 2019, at the McKenna Event Center. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at: http:// https://2019nblegends.eventbrite.com
