For New Braunfelsers hoping for more unique local retail, restaurants, trails and parks near their residential living spaces, Veramendi plans to bring all that — and perhaps more — to the table.
ASA Properties, the developer in charge of planning the 2,500-acre Veramendi development, presented as the featured guest speaker Friday morning for the Hispanic Business Alliance, a Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce committee that promotes small businesses in New Braunfels.
Max Harford, ASA Properties development manager, broke down the master plan and potential concepts ASA Properties has for Veramendi, conferring to meeting attendees how the development may look in the next year, decade and several decades.
“We know many of you may have a lot of questions about Veramendi, and we’re excited to be able to share some of those plans with you today,” Harford said.
The history of the development
The Veramendi development comes from the purchase of the Word-Borchers Ranch, which had been a cattle ranch for more than 75 years.
The development, which sits behind Loop 337 to the east of Oak Run and State Highway 46, has actively included the Word and Borchers family as well as agreements with the city and county, Harford said.
“They wanted be involved and are still involved today helping make design decisions, so I think it’s important to recognize their role in everything,” Harford said.
Over the past decade, ASA Properties has worked with these entities in planning the development, and is now in the first construction phase of the development.
“We just celebrated our grand opening at the end of June — it was a good time, live music, giveaways, food trucks — it was a big milestone for us worth mentioning,” Harford said.
Residential living
In total, ASA Properties expects to have about 5,000 homes once building is complete.
“Obviously it takes time to get there, the first phase of our single-family is about 650 homes — that’s expected to be about three years of supply,” Harford said. “So doing that now, this could take anywhere from 15 to 25 years to develop.”
The initial developers for Veramendi include Pulte Homes, Scott Felder Homes, David Weekley Homes, Gehan Homes and Perry Homes.
“They’re priced from the mid-200s, the mid-400s, and they’re 1,700 square feet to 3,700 square feet,” Harford said.
The development will also include a few niche residential projects, such as a 55-plus community with homes that are 3,500 square feet, and back up to a 3-acre park.
“Instead of a 6-foot-tall fence you’ll have a 3-foot-tall fence, so it’s very community oriented,” Harford said. “They already have pre-sales.”
Concepts for Veramendi residential also include townhomes for rent or sale, apartments around the development and active-adult living apartments for adults only, as well as apartments above some of the retail space.
“From a price perspective just below those, apartments below those to give the consumer what they want from the lifestyle perspective,” Harford said.
Commercial area
The first section of commercial builds will be on the loop frontage, and is part of Phase 1, Harford said.
Mixed-use commercial has become the standard today and is what Veramendi is now striving for, Harford said.
“We want more of a lifestyle following La Cantera or Gruene, those destinations where you’re going to go hang out — you may or may not buy something, you may get a meal, you may get a coffee but you’re going to spend most of your day enjoying those,” Harford said. “To do that we actually have rules through the city to do vertical mixed use so things like retail with offices or apartments above with a main street concept creating a walkable, car-optional retail experience.”
Part of the commercial area will also include 32 acres to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa for a medical campus, Harford said.
“We are currently undergoing master planning with their architects and our master engineers and trying to get things like access to utilities figured out as well as how they’re going to phase it,” he said.
A town center concept is also a part of what is in store for commercial opportunities in Veramendi, Harford said.
“That’s something we envision far down the road, we need some mass built up around that to make that work, but that’s more your downtown feel,” Harford said.
Ideally, stores included in the development will be local and regional, Harford said.
“Obviously the shops around downtown and Gruene are very successful, and we thought we could replicate a lot of that and give local businesses first opportunity to have commercial spaces,” Harford said. “We would like to have (retail) agreements done this year, which obviously means next year to start development.”
Parks and nature
As New Braunfels is known for its parks and gorgeous Hill Country, this is something Veramendi development is working hard to preserve and bolster, Harford said.
“We have agreed to dedicate 488 acres of parkland, open space and trails,” Harford said. “Within that there are two regional parks — each larger than Landa Park when you exclude the golf course.”
Concepts for these parks are still very open, but trails will be a vital part of what’s added in Veramendi, Harford said.
“The development agreement sets out what we have to do and achieve and the things we are able to do on the project and one of those is every home in Veramendi is within a quarter mile walking distance to a neighborhood or pocket park,” Harford said.
Concept plans include playscapes, fitness areas, mountain bike skills areas, outdoor art pieces, a disc golf course and even potential ropes courses or ziplines.
“This is a concept plan, not what we are building at this point, but it is gives us a good frame of reference,” Harford said.
Other ideas include a “restaurant row” with an elevated tree canopy walk supported by commercial use, a performing arts theater and primitive camping sites.
“If I blind folded you, and took you around for two hours you’d think we drove two hours away to get there,” Harford said. “It is pristine natural environment, we feel like this is an opportune environment for families, individuals to come out and get a great experience.”
Other pieces and concepts
At full build-out, Veramendi is predicted to be home to 20,000 residents. Because of this, ASA Properties has a strategic partnership agreement with the city to dedicate free of charge 3 acres for a fire station.
“We’ve actually worked with the fire chief, and the fire marshal about where they want that in the project and unsurprisingly they want that pretty central to the project,” Harford said. “That partnership allows when we get to certain thresholds to make agreements with police, as well, so fire and safety are important to us.”
A deal is also in the works with Howard Payne University to build and expand a campus in Veramendi, Harford said.
“We allocated about 30 acres for university use and we’re working with them to figure out what their first phase looks like,” he said.
Office space will be vital to the new development and is planned into the mixed use commercial area, Harford said.
“We can bring Class A office space to New Braunfels.”
The development already has Veramendi Elementary, and is working with New Braunfels Independent School District to plan for future school growth, Harford said.
For more information about Veramendi and its master plan, visit www.veramenditx.com/master-plan/.
