In the decade since Comal County voters rejected a $36 million justice center that would have added downtown county office space, the first phases of Plan B are coming into fruition.
Renovations of the Landa Building and creation of a Courthouse Annex Holding Facility are edging toward completion, with both on schedule to open by May.
“As far as we’re concerned, work is going along rather well,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “SpawGlass Contractors (in charge of construction) is doing what they said they’d do and are doing it very well.
“It’s quite a change, and when it’s done, the Landa Building will be an incredible facility for us. Now we’re able to see it.
We’re pretty excited about getting it finished and being able to move in.”
‘The need is there’
In May 2010, voters turned down a proposed 127,000-square-foot, four-story justice center along Seguin Avenue, between Bridge and Zink streets. It failed by a wide margin, with 3,463 people voting for and 2,142 against, eight months after a successful citizen-led petition drive ended commissioners’ hopes of issuing certificates of obligation to pay for the project.
“Comal County citizens have spoken through their vote,” then-Commissioner Greg Parker said. “Now it will be up to us to explore alternative solutions to a complex problem.”
Commissioners continued to explore ways to alleviate cramped space in existing county offices, along with adding courtrooms and security at the courthouse annex.
In August 2017 commissioners authorized up to $18 million in bonds to renovate and expand the Landa and courthouse annex buildings. In the months since, they’ve expanded the project to add more courtrooms, a holding area for offenders going to court, and additional security.
“This is a lot of money we’re spending on this (renovation) project and the jail project,” Krause said in January after commissioners approved millions more for county justice operations. “We’ve been hearing for a long time — especially from some of our judges — that we can move cases along and move people out of the jail faster if we had more courtrooms — not only for local cases but for child protective services and child support cases in the county.
“When it comes to spending money, we’re spending it on courtrooms and jail facilities – which we as a governing body have a responsibility for — and the need is there.”
Landa renovations
SpawGlass Contractors was hired to manage all three project phases, now estimated to total $32.5 million. The Landa Building, the former First Federal Savings and Loan at the site of the former Landa family residence and next to the county courthouse, is undergoing a $14.7 million renovation.
In August, SpawGlass’ Dustyn Cox, project manager, and Grady Frank, project superintendent, said it began with rerouting major beams and steel supports, electrical and plumbing lines, and interior wall locations to accommodate new additions on the building’s north and east sides.
Also included were removals of asbestos — first thought limited to the building’s front façade — but discovered in other areas that required removals as work progressed. However, along with relocating sky bridge connectors, it only delayed the schedule by 15 days.
“Our substantial completion date is April 3, 2020,” Frank said. “By May, they should be ready to use the building. There have been no major changes – right now was just getting materials in to close in the building and adding the exterior façade and now the outside is complete.”
County court clerks offices and records, three courts at-law courtrooms, jury rooms, bailiff’s quarters, judges’ chambers and conference rooms are on the street-level first floor. Civil and criminal district attorney’s offices, court coordinators, grand jury rooms and conference rooms and child services offices are on the second floor.
Additions to the building’s two floor levels will increase its usable space to 62,444 square feet, Frank said. Most unused space from the old building design will now be utilized — from infill of the second floor’s former overlook over the first floor, to windows inched forward into building walls.
“We’re putting in windows and tying in the mechanical system to turn on the heat, which will allow us to continue with interior finishes,” Frank said. “We have exterior brick going in on the north side of the building, but otherwise it’s completely dried-in (waterproofed). Drywall and bracing is up and the ceiling framing is going on in the second floor.”
Frank said the building’s first and second original floors will be finished first, followed by the new areas added on the north and east sides of the edifice.
Inmate holding and security
The $2.3 million holding facility, located on what’s now the third floor of the parking garage, will house defendants transported from the county jail for daytime court proceedings.
The holding center includes a large holding area, smaller holding cells and bathrooms, with separate pairs of elevators for the public and deputies escorting inmates to courtrooms on the third floor of the annex.
“About 75% of wall framing is up for the holding facility,” Frank said. “We’re putting in metal panels on one side of the wall, and once rough-in is complete and it passes inspection we can start on the other side of the wall.”
A two-level sky bridge connects the Landa and annex buildings. Cutting holes in the concrete to install elevators, generators and other security features is being done at night to not disturb annex courtroom proceedings.
Annex is next
When work ends on the first two phases, renovation will begin on the annex, which will be emptied. Employees will be temporarily relocated to the Landa Building, New Braunfels’ municipal building on Castell Avenue or county annexes.
In September, Halden Tally, principal with HDR Architecture Inc., reviewed design documents for annex renovations, now projected to cost about $15.5 million. The 17,600-square-foot renovation will expand office areas on all three floors.
“Clearing the annex building gives the contractor an opportunity to improve time and expense to complete the project,” Tally said.
County clerk’s offices and records will be housed on the first floor; the auditor, treasurer and information technology offices on the second floor; and four district courts, district clerk’s offices and district attorney’s offices on the third floor.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said a guaranteed maximum price for the annex phase will be set in late January after SpawGlass bids out project components.
Light at the end of the tunnel
As downtown renovations continue, the new county jail will open — hopefully at the same time as the Landa Building and holding areas are completed. The 86th Legislative session approved the county’s third Court at-Law and established a 466th Judicial District Court. Both will begin operations on or before all renovations are complete in July 2021.
The speed and success of the downtown renovations starkly contrast with the $64.4 million jail. In April the county and at-risk jail contractor Yates/Sundt, months behind schedule, mutually agreed to remove the company from Comal County Sheriff’s Office renovations.
In October commissioners approved competitive sealed proposals as the delivery method for bids for CCSO renovations, two years behind the original projected completion date and now estimated to cost $12 million.
“They are both very different projects,” Krause said. “The jail is a very complex project with a lot of things to consider — not only the building construction but the electronic components involved with security.
“But the Landa project is coming along very well and we’re pleased with the relationship we’ve built with SpawGlass.”
Krause said requests for bids on the CCSO component will likely go out late next month.
“It’s a question for SpawGlass on whether they would want to bid on that,” he said. “But we look forward to all companies who want to bid — and we’re looking forward to reviewing their proposals for that renovation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.