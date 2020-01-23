New Braunfels has no shortage of romance with its classic old world charm and European flair.
Arguably one of the most romantic hot spots in town is the Gruene Historic District decorated with wineries, cafes, antique shops and famous music venues.
This Valentine’s Day, Gruene businesses will be offering an assortment of specials and activities, said Crystal Kinman, marketing manager for the Gruene Historic District.
“There is definitely something for everyone,” Kinman said. “In the mood for wine tastings? Head to The Grapevine. In the mood for live music? Head over to Gruene Hall. Want to dine on delicious meal in a historic, Texas setting? Gristmill River Restaurant is the place to be.”
Gristmill River Restaurant will be offering a special 8-ounce New York Strip accompanied by bacon-wrapped stuffed Texas gulf jumbo shrimp, served with loaded mashed potatoes and an iceberg wedge salad for just $25 from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.
“Don’t forget dessert,” Kinman added. “Ultimate turtle cheesecake — creamy cheesecake with rich fudge topped with caramel pecans, chocolate chips and whipped cream served with two spoons — it’s just the right ending to a truly romantic meal.”
For locals who have a honey that is all about shopping, Gruene’s local boutiques are great. For that special someone who is all about trying to find the best margarita in town, there’s Cantina del Rio, Kinman added.
“(You can) try the sizzlin’ tender chicken or beef fajitas marinated in our special fresh squeezed lime marinade, served with beans, rice, homemade guacamole, fresh pico and a choice of flour or corn tortillas,” Kinman said. “That’s just $13.95 for one or $24.95 for you and your sweetie.”
Sweethearts can finish the evening by relaxing on the deck tucked into the trees of Gruene Historic District sipping on an award-winning margarita, Kinman said.
Valentine’s is a special day that only happens once a year, and is a great time to indulge not just on wine and food, but also on music, Kinman said.
Gruene Hall will have a performance by LeAnn Rimes, titled “LovErs & LovE Songs.”
“Why not try something new that you may not have experienced in Gruene — a fly casting lesson, a new cocktail or menu item at your favorite restaurant, or stop by Gruene Hall for some of their live music?” Kinman said.
The best part about spending Valentine’s Day in Gruene is reservations aren’t needed — most dinner features are offered all weekend.
“There’s also flexibility that you don’t have most other places. You can truly enjoy the company you’re with and not have to stick to a schedule due to a reservation you made months ago,” Kinman said.
For more information about specials in Gruene, visit www.gruenetexas.com.
