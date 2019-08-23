As Texas Hill County firefly populations dwindle, one local hobbyist and biologist is fighting for their survival and urging others to do the same.
New Braunfels resident Ben Pfeiffer is a firefly researcher, Texas certified master naturalist and founder of firefly.org. Pfeiffer received his degree in biology from Texas State University in 2006, and became interested in fireflies around 2008.
“I spent a lot of time outside when I was a kid, even at night just looking at the fireflies and the stars,” Pfeiffer said. “I was just very into biology and was always drawn to them from an early age.”
About 11 years ago, Pfeiffer bought the domain www.firefly.org. Hearing about the decline of these magical bugs, Pfeiffer started researching fireflies more and his research evolved from there.
“A lot of people back then, they didn’t know fireflies are in decline,” Pfeiffer said. “I had a burning question to know what is here — it’s hard to study them. It took about three or four years of tracking down entomologists and meeting with them to put together a lot of the information.”
Pfeiffer worked with biologists from the University of Texas, Texas A&M and Texas State, getting deep into the literature and learning from curators how to properly pin insects.
“I’ve done a lot to photograph ones that had never been photographed before,” Pfeiffer said. “One was a female firefly that occurs out at Honey Creek, had never been since the 1920s — and I able to find two of them this year and got them photographed.”
Fireflies are in danger because of the loss of habitat occurring at an exponential rate, Pfeiffer said — something Comal County is a perfect case study of.
“Just in the last five years, I’ve seen more native habitat disappear at a clip that is just astonishing for home development and the developments just rage habitats,” Pfeiffer said. “There’s a fight between those who wish to preserve the habitat and those who wish to exploit it — we’re seeing it with the Vulcan Quarry, we’re seeing it so much.”
Many fireflies are area specific, with several species not able to travel more than a mile or two, Pfeiffer explained.
“What’s happening in Texas as people rip out habitats, a lot of the populations of fireflies that are limited can’t fly far are becoming genetically isolated,” Pfeiffer said. “And as they are, they’re not able to exchange genetic information, so genetic problems arise where they don’t survive as well.”
Another reason Comal is a great place to study fireflies is its abundance in rivers. Insects thrive on the embankments of rivers, Pfeiffer said.
“That narrow band of vegetation between water and land … provides homes for many insects, and that’s one particular habitat that’s disappearing pretty quickly,” Pfeiffer said. “A lot of people want to live on rivers.”
The best actions folks can take to save fireflies are to talk to their neighbors about protecting local habitats, and to plant native plants in their yards, Pfeiffer said.
“Invasive (plants) are going to be a big thing in the next 20-50 years, so it’ll be good if we can get a head start on planting native plants now,” Pfeiffer said. “The bottom line is that we need to protect habitats and look for ways to restore them.”
Planting pollinator plants is also helpful to all insects, not just monarchs, Pfeiffer said.
“And talk to your pest guy — People would be surprised how heavy handed your local pest control company is,” Pfeiffer said. “Talk to them about only spraying where they need to.”
Dark skies are helpful to fireflies as well, and folks should push to preserve them, Pfeiffer said.
“Light pollution interferes with males signaling to females and females being able to see the males,” Pfeiffer said.
For more tips on how to help fireflies rebound, or to read more about fireflies and different species in the Texas Hill Country, visit www.firefly.org.
