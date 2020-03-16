Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD are offering free meals this week to students through curbside pickup at several schools due to coronavirus closures.
NBISD will serve breakfast and lunch starting Tuesday. Comal ISD will serve food this week 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during the duration of campus closures.
Starting Tuesday, Comal ISD will provide breakfast service at the same locations 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
If students already have a modified meal plan, call Comal ISD Food Service Department for an alternate meal.
NBISD
Voss Farm Elementary School 6:30-8:30 a.m. (breakfast & lunch) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch only)
Veramendi Elementary School 6:30-8:30 a.m. (breakfast & lunch) 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lunch only)
Comal ISD Locations
Bill Brown Elementary
Clear Springs Elementary
Freiheit Elementary
Goodwin Frazier Elementary
Kinder Ranch Elementary
Mountain Valley Elementary
Morningside Elementary
Rebecca Creek Elementary
Specht Elementary
Startzville Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.