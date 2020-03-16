Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD are offering free meals this week to students through curbside pickup at several schools due to coronavirus closures.

NBISD will serve breakfast and lunch starting Tuesday. Comal ISD will serve food this week 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during the duration of campus closures. 

Starting Tuesday, Comal ISD will provide breakfast service at the same locations 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. 

If students already have a modified meal plan, call Comal ISD Food Service Department for an alternate meal.

NBISD

Voss Farm Elementary School 6:30-8:30 a.m. (breakfast & lunch) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch only)

Veramendi Elementary School 6:30-8:30 a.m. (breakfast & lunch) 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lunch only)

Comal ISD Locations

Bill Brown Elementary

Clear Springs Elementary

Freiheit Elementary

Goodwin Frazier Elementary

Kinder Ranch Elementary

Mountain Valley Elementary

Morningside Elementary

Rebecca Creek Elementary

Specht Elementary

Startzville Elementary

