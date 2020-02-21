The race for Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector took a nasty turn on Thursday, when incumbent Cathy Talcott sought — and unanimously won — county approval to begin state boat registrations through her office.
Kristen Hoyt, challenging Patrick Aten in the March 3 Republican primary to succeed Talcott, claimed she introduced the same idea months ago. She questioned why Talcott, who supports Aten, brought the proposal to county commissioners just days into the early voting period.
“Commissioner (Kevin) Webb and Commissioner (Donna) Eccleston both stated it was inappropriate timing to bring up this proposal, considering I am running with it as part of my campaign platform,” Hoyt said Thursday. “Both made it clear that this has been a need requested by (county) citizens for many years.
“So, what was the reason for her urgency in getting this pushed through? Why does she care about this service now?”
Talcott said she announced it in her Jan. 30 press release, which announced a Feb. 6 closure of tax offices in Sattler and Bulverde for staffers to attend a boat registration training session at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department headquarters in Austin.
“For years we have wanted to offer boat registrations, but we have not had the sufficient personnel to handle the additional workload,” Talcott said before commissioners on Thursday. “We added two more staffers last year, making it possible to begin offering those services in the county this year.”
Talcott said Comal boat owners seeking to renew registrations had to travel to the Guadalupe County Tax Office in Schertz or to TPWD’s regional office in San Antonio. She said her tax office staffers were sent to undergo training by the TPWD, which oversees the process and offers training sessions only twice a year.
“The special training only comes up in February and November,” she said. “If we wanted to get it done while I was in office, which has been one of my goals, we had to do it now. I wanted to still be in office to see it through.”
Aten on Thursday disputed Hoyt’s claim she originated an idea that has long been in the works.
“She didn’t bring it up until I brought it up, which was in October,” Aten said. “I promise you that (Hoyt) shouldn’t take credit for something the hard working staff at the tax office has been working on for years.
“The county got extra people and decided to utilize them for boat registrations … they couldn’t bring it forward earlier because of the window TPWD has in offering training, and the latest one just happened to be now. It makes sense, because if (the county) waited, it would be in the middle of boat season.”
Talcott said she decided to not include boat titling services, which involve a lengthy process she said could delay services to other tax customers, especially those at offices near Canyon Lake. She said she didn’t have exact dollar estimates on how much the county would make from boat titling and registrations. Hoyt, in a subsequent email, said her research indicated 8,000 county boat owners but did not include estimates of the cost or potential profit to the county.
“I’m not comfortable with this because it puts us, as elected officials, in a very difficult position,” Webb said. “It puts us in the position that makes it seem like we’re supporting one (candidate) if we vote for it and against (another) if we oppose it.
“I feel we need to do (boat) titling and registrations. Both are something the county has needed to do for a while. The timing of it, because it’s coming right now, makes for a very difficult discussion.”
Talcott offered to withdraw the proposal. However, with Jen Crownover absent, commissioners seemed hesitant but unanimously passed the measure, 4-0.
Hoyt said it was a win for her campaign and the county, which Talcott and Aten said was long overdue for the latter.
“This is a service that the county has needed and that the (tax office) has wanted to provide for years,” Aten said. “This is a non-election issue.”
