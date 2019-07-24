What can businesses do to help ensure every New Braunfels citizen is accounted for in the 2020 census and how does that help New Braunfels economy?
These were questions a census bureau representative strove to answer during the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors meeting last week.
Noemi Sophia Azoubel, partnership specialist for the 2020 census at the department of commerce for the Census Bureau presented on what is at stake for Texas and why the 2020 census matters locally.
“The presentation was a coordinated effort that ties closely to economic development efforts for workforce and overall community demographics,” said Chester Jenke, vice president of economic development for the chamber.
The goal leading up to the 2020 census is to educate as many New Braunfels citizens as possible on the importance of the census and the impact that the census has in areas such as U.S. Congressional representation and more, Jenke said.
“The presentation was included during the same meeting as an economic development meeting simply because of the impact that the census has on items, such as allocated funding for nationwide infrastructure,” Jenke said.
Examples of this include roads, highway expansions, local medical care resources and more, Jenke said.
“These are only a few of the benefits that an accurate census count provides for our community,” Jenke said.
Another important area includes representation in the US Congress — after the last census in 2010 Texas gained four congressional seats wheras other states such as New York and Ohio lost seats.
“The results of the census are important to economic development in more ways than just simply counting residents,” Jenke said. “While the census count may not directly benefit local employers financially, the compounding external benefits will.”
Federal funds provide highway maintenance and expansions as well as funding for the state budget, which indirectly impacts business, Jenke said.
“Interesting enough, approximately 35% of Texas’ revenue for the last fiscal budget cycle (in 2016) came from the federal government — so an accurate count of New Braunfels, and Texas, citizens is extremely important,” Jenke said.
The 2020 census will be the first to offer an online option to fill it out, a point Azoubel touched on in the presentation.
“The Census is going Digital — for the first time you will be able to respond online by phone or email,” the presentation stated.
Albeit digital access, the census is confidential and requires all information about the people who fill it out is kept as such.
“We will never share personal information with other government agencies,” it stated. “Census employees swear a life-time oath to protect information.”
Ways that businesses can help is by encouraging employees to respond and by promoting the census to customers and clients, Azoubel said.
Other points of how businesses can help included sharing the message on social media, appointing a census liaison at each company and utilizing partnership specialists to large audiences.
For more information about the Census Bureau and 2020 census, visit https://www.census.gov.
