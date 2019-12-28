There are some stories that are predictable in New Braunfels — then you have this one.
A man used the deed restrictions in his Guadalupe County neighborhood as a tool to try and evict a Buddhist temple and its resident monk.
The story, which spotlighted the area’s Buddhists community and garnered attention from readers all over the world, ended — at least for now — with a Guadalupe County jury in October deciding in favor of the Buddhist temple and its resident monk, Hung Van Nguyen, over neighbor Gerry Meyer.
Meyer, a resident of one of the five subdivision lots, sued the temple and its monk, arguing they were in violation of the lot’s uses specified on the Ashby Acres Subdivision deed restrictions.
The jury of five women and seven men concluded the five-day civil suit and ruled 10-2 the Buddhists are not in violation of the lot’s uses, which allows residential and limited commercial and agricultural uses.
Michael Morris, the attorney who defended the Buddhists, said he and his clients are thrilled with the results and thank the members of jury.
“Like it said in Matthew 25, Jesus says ‘Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,’” Morris said. “(My law partner) Beverly and I feel dedicated to provide our services for those we can, and feel an obligation to do the work we’ve been called to do, regardless if it’s popular or easy.”
Meyer did make it known he plans to appeal the decision, Morris said.
“A court of appeal normally goes with the jury, they do not generally take away a jury’s decision,” Morris said. “Even if he appeals, we feel confident common sense and justice will win out.”
In the end, the truth won, said Anh Dang, a member of the temple and temple representative.
“This is exactly how it feels to have faith; stand up for what you believe and have faith that humanity, compassion, kindness and justice will prevail,” Dang said with tears in her eyes.
The temple is at 1410 W. Klein Road, New Braunfels, in Guadalupe County. For more information about the temple, visit www.daotambuddhisttemple.com.
