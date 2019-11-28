Ralph Townsend was simply driving from his home in Canyon Lake into New Braunfels for an appointment when he saw a large billboard over FM 306 that changed his life.
Townsend noticed the sign was calling for CASA volunteers, Court Appointed Special Advocates who help represent an abused child’s best interest in the child protection system.
“It caught my eye because it said on it ‘Help abused children,’” Townsend said. “Being a grandpa and really caring for kids, I said, ‘I want to look into this.’”
Upon researching CASA volunteers, Townsend found what they did was very meaningful; after an extensive background search and training, each volunteer is assigned to help one child or set of siblings so they can focus on giving that child or children the individualized advocacy they need.
“I applied in April of 2010 and just hours after I was sworn in I got called by my supervisor and he said, ‘Ralph, I have a case for you,’” Townsend recalls. “I reviewed the case with my supervisor and felt it was a good match.”
Townsend said he had specifically asked to work with children older than age 3 because he wanted to be able to speak with the child or children.
“My first case was a pair of brothers, one was 8 years old and one was 3 years old,” Townsend said. “The 3-year- old had a pervasive personality disorder that was very similar to autism.”
The child had a speech defect, and was not yet potty trained. The boys’ mother had been a meth user since she was 17 and was now 31. Their father was in prison, Townsend said.
“The 8-year-old had been acting as the caregiver for his little brother,” Townsend said. “The younger boy was prone to fits of anger but his brother knew how to calm him down.”
Townsend decided to give the 8-year-old a chance to “just be a kid,” and took him to the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.
“We were about halfway through the park, when he looked over at me and said, ‘Do you mind if I call you grandpa?’” Townsend said. “That’s been what’s kept me in CASA these nine years.”
The case eventually was resolved about a year later, with the mother getting clean and the boys reuniting with her.
“The youngest got to be more communicative and I would still visit him in school,” Townsend said.
CASA advocates only receive one case at a time to really be able to focus on the child or children, an aspect that is really great, Townsend said.
“As their CASA advocate, we’re fortunate in Comal to be able to be their guardian ad litem, which gives us the
same authority as their lawyer to get records to help the child,” Townsend said.
Whereas the goal of the CASA volunteer is to work in the best interest of a child, the role of an attorney is to try to get that child what he or she wants.
“Those don’t always line up,” Townsend said. “Sometimes the child wants to go back before a situation has been resolved and it can be a real difficult legal issue doing what’s best for him or her.”
One of the best things about being a CASA volunteer is seeing the kid or kids with a smile on their face, Townsend said.
“The case I have right now, I told them if they got A’s I’d give them some cash for every A on their report card,” he said with a laugh. “I was told they’ve been asking when I’m coming because they just got their report cards last week.”
Townsend said he aims to see his kids twice a month or more, although the CASA requirement is only once a month.
“I’ll bring them pizza or celebrate achievements with them, the biggest of which is often reunification,” he said.
Every child has a unique setting and a unique story, but as a father of one and grandfather of four, Townsend said he understands how different every kid is, as well.
“I retired from the Air Force after 30 years,” Townsend said. “Two years later I moved out here with my wife and we worked for the same company for developing medical networks for workers comp in San Antonio.”
After retiring in 2006, Townsend became a consultant, which he did for four years.
“I was an E-9 Chief Master Sergeant,” he said.
When he’s not spending time with his CASA kids, he’s often spending time with his two granddaughters or two grandsons.
“They’re all active kids, I love going to see their sports games,” he said.
Townsend said he feels blessed he’s been able to be a grandpa to kids who need him — both his own grandkids and CASA kids.
“It is really such a rewarding volunteer position to be a CASA advocate,” Townsend said.
For more information on CASA, visit www.casacentex.org.
