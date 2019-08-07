The 2nd Annual Street Indie Music Festival ended with a jam session amongst the performers at the Sylver Spoon on Sunday night.
While it wasn’t packed to capacity (the event was in the restaurant’s theatre, which is smaller than the dining room), Je’Phoenix, or Chris Delaney, one of the featured performers, said the event was a success.
“The artists had a good time, and they said it was one of the best shows they ever had,” Delaney said. “It was a great community thing with satisfying results.”
The Sylver Spoon kitchen remained open and served their peach and avocado fries.
Patrons already at the dinner theatre also purchased their tickets at the door to catch the show, which had a lineup of musicians and poets, and genres ranging from spoken word, indie rock, soul, R&B and even metal.
Delaney’s wife and the festival’s master of ceremonies, Kami, recited her poem, “Naked,” as an introduction to one of Je’Phoenix’s songs, “Butt Naked.”
“It’s about seeing somebody for who they are, from the inside,” Delaney said.
Poet Sacred Fantasy was another featured artist and recited some of her works on stage.
She also improvised, while another performer, Sonder the Man, played guitar.
“She delivered performance,” Delaney said. “I feel every artist that got on stage did a great job and brought it, but Sacred Fantasy really stood out as a feature.”
He added people can throw anything at her, from slam poetry to reciting epics and she can do it.
Another thing Delaney found successful was the vendor networking and support of each other. Some artists, like Sacred Fantasy and Steel Poet sold their books or albums.
The goal when booking artists for the showcase or Street Indie Productions is booking those who fit the vibe of the festival.
“We just want to be more intricate on how we approach it,” Delaney said. “We don’t want to bring out the types of music that the crowd has no interest in.”
Although he and his wife, an active duty sailor in the U.S. Navy, will begin planning and looking for next year’s festival location, he and the other artists are looking to bring Street Indie Productions back to New Braunfels sooner than later.
“All of us have the flexibility of having a live band,” Delaney said. “So we want to come back to New Braunfels to perform, whether it’s a martini bar, or local venue or lounge.”
They would like to return to Sylver Spoon, as well as book the stage with a live band at the Sky Ranch, the dinner theatre’s neighbor.
After the showcase ended, Sonder the Man, Je’Phoenix (Delaney), and S.O.U.T.H. (Alex Delgado) performed a light jam session, playing each other’s instruments.
Delaney said they’re planning on doing more Street Indie Fests and help other local artists out by jamming with each other.
“You might see Sacred Fantasy on one of my tracks,” he said. “We’re about to start something.”
