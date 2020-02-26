Comal County Commissioners will celebrate the county’s latest award for financial reporting excellence and consider approving several routine agenda items during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
In November, the county was notified of its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report CAFR) for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018. The Government Finance Officers Association, a professional organization serving government finance officials throughout the country, bestows certificates annually to public entities based on their CAFR reports. Comal County, which submits its CAFR by June 30 each year, has received certificates of achievement annually since 1992.
Also Thursday, after entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
•An amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Canyon Lake Forest subdivision; acceptance of a surety bond for construction of roads, storm water drainage and other improvements within the proposed Park Village subdivision.
•Acceptance of Comal County 2019 racial profiling reports from the county’s four constable’s offices.
•An interlocal agreement between the county and city of New Braunfels to extend joint Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day events.
•2019 Equitable Sharing agreements and certifications for the county’s criminal district attorney, sheriff and Precinct 4 constable offices; 2019 Chapter 59 asset forfeiture reports for the sheriff, Precinct 4 constable and fire marshal’s offices.
•Authorize the purchasing director to execute contracts for the phased archiving of county deeds, Commissioners Court minutes, probate records and plats; and the procurement of network security maintenance renewal through a Buy Board contract.
•Transfer of six surplus Glock 22 Gen4 handguns from the sheriff’s office to Precinct 1 constable’s office.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
