Relief.
According to National Weather Service forecasters, rain chances return to the New Braunfels area Wednesday through Sunday, with slightly cooler temperatures compared to the past several days.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 98F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 6:38 am
