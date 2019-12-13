Before becoming the founder of Corridor Title, a title agent or title company with a location in New Braunfels, Patrick Rose was an ambitious young man growing up in Dripping Springs Texas.
His entrepreneurial spirit started young — when just 12, Rose started a small company called Kritter Kare, Etc. taking care of people’s pets and plants.
“I attended Dripping Springs High School and was involved in sports and other extracurriculars,” Rose recalls.
Rose went to Princeton
University where he received a bachelor’s degree in public policy from the Woodrow Wilson School.
“At Princeton I played on the golf team and also volunteered through a program called Community House,” Rose said. “I’m most proud of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program we started at Community House during my years on campus.”
Rose said he’s always been a believer in community service, and that the experience of being part of that program stayed with him after graduation.
“I then came back home from Princeton and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law,” Rose said.
After obtaining his real estate agent’s license and while attending law school, Rose ran for the Texas House of Representatives.
“I had the pleasure of serving the families of Hays, Caldwell and Blanco Counties for eight years in the Texas legislature, from 2002 to 2010,” Rose said. “In parallel with that service, and after graduating from law school in May of 2006, I started practicing law at The Ratliff Law Firm, working for a mentor of mine named Shannon Ratliff Sr.”
In October 2010, Rose founded Corridor Title and said it’s because he is a believer in the Austin-San Antonio region, as well as the short-, middle- and long-term opportunity associated with the real estate economy in the area.
“I also believe that locally-owned, built-to-last title agencies, while increasingly rare, are extremely important to the success of both our real estate industry and communities like ours,” Rose said.
Rose met his wife, Anna, in 2011. The two were introduced by her father, who was a longtime friend of Rose’s.
“We were married in February 2013 and reside in her home town of San Marcos,” Rose said.
The couple have two boys, Henry, 5, and Charlie, 4.
Rose said he’s had the pleasure of working alongside a strong and growing group of professionals at Corridor Title since founding his company.
“We began with four team members in one office in Dripping Springs and now number 49 team members across five offices,” Rose said. “We were pleased to open for business in New Braunfels in 2017 and at our current location, at the Miller Building on San Antonio Street, in August 2018.”
New Braunfels, more than any community he’s ever experienced, is more impressive the more time one spends in it, Rose said.
“The sincerity of the community, as well as the civic nature of the residents and businesses here, is just remarkable,” Rose said. “What New Braunfels has developed over the past 175 years is something very special, and it is our goal at Corridor Title to invest in the success of this community of ours over the short-, middle- and long-term, and work to make this great place of ours even a little bit better.”
Particularly, Rose said he is proud of the work his colleagues Heidi Aleman and Laura Dupoint do on behalf of the New Braunfels community.
“We are fortunate to have a professional staff of 10 in Corridor Title’s New Braunfels office, and we are all committed to civically and professionally investing in the success of New Braunfels,” Rose said. “Personally, I am involved in the New Braunfels Chamber and presently serve as Secretary of the New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation.”
Above all, civil service is important, Rose said.
“At Corridor Title, our values shape our priorities,” he said. “And Corridor Title’s values of service to community and client success define our belief that as our community succeeds, so do we all.”
