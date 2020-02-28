When you first step through the screen door of Gruene General Store, you may not realize what a gem you’ve just discovered. As your eyes adjust from the glaring sun, you see the shelf-filled walls, the soda fountain stools lining the counter and the worn and weathered wood floor patched with license plates. Every surface twinkles with treasures and treats — most with a Texan twist.
The Gruene General Store opened in New Braunfels over 100 years ago and now enjoys regulars and tourists who come to eye the old-fashioned candy, locally made honey butter, or many of the other numerous Texas made products.
Tucked away in the heart of the Gruene Historic District, shoppers can peruse the various knickknacks, gourmet food, gag gifts and collectibles or grab a Texan tourism item, like a shot glass or even a Texas hummingbird feeder. In this store, there is something for everyone.
Cary and Cathy Schindler have owned the store for 10 years, and they said it that it has been busy and rewarding serving both locals and newcomers.
“When we travel,” Cathy Schindler said. “We see people all of the time wearing merchandise that they bought at our store. Friends will take pictures and say, ‘Hey, this guy is on the beach wearing your hat.’”
The store’s history stretches back several generations to when Henry D. Gruene established his farming business off the banks of the Guadalupe.
When not tending to cotton on stretches of land from New Braunfels to San Marcos, he opened and operated a company store.
The store carried sugar, flour, fabric, hardware and farm equipment, yet he was unable to keep up with the community’s growth and moved his frame building across the street.
Here he built a brick building for his mercantile business, and the original Gruene General Store underwent several owners before shuttering its doors.
The store had been revived for a few years by the time Cary Schindler’s parents, Pat and Lois Schindler, bought it in 1998. Cary’s father, Pat, passed away about 16 years ago, so Cary and Cathy bought the store from Lois, who still comes to work at the beloved store.
The store currently has three generations of Schindlers working in the store, from Lois Schindler to Cary and Cathy and their sons, Garrett, 18, and Gavin, 17.
Gruene Historic District is an ideal spot for local store owners with unique items and a desire for small talk, Cathy explained.
“It’s really great to be a part of this community and what they do here in Gruene,” Cathy said. “They know how to do it right. When it’s not a busy time of year, they always have something going on to bring people to Gruene. With growth in New Braunfels, I believe that it inevitably has to change, but with Gruene it doesn’t have to. We are gently resisting change here.”
When compared to other stores, the Gruene General Store is like no other because of its location, Cathy said.
“It’s just different,” Schindler said. “It’s the location. This store could not be what it is anywhere else but here. It’s because of the people that come here, the charm of the town and building, and the variety of the items in the store. We all try to not have what the guy down the street has.”
Gruene General Store, 1610 Hunter Road, is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hours change seasonally and extend longer in the summer: Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 11:30 pm.
