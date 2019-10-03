In March 2009, a traffic stop in San Antonio led to the arrest of a New Braunfels man who was charged with possessing 6.3 grams of methamphetamine.
He was never charged — even after he returned with drug task force officers to his home on Comal Avenue in New Braunfels, where they discovered a fully operational meth lab.
Comal County Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary on Sept. 24 quizzed task force officers about that case during the sentencing phase for Steven Darryl Stuckey, 57, convicted May 30 for possessing a controlled substance in 2017.
“That meth lab — he never got arrested on it, they never turned the case in, we never knew anything about it,” McCrary said Sept 26. “He got stopped in Bexar County but his lab was in Comal County.”
Stuckey received a 30-year prison sentence in 22nd District Judge Bruce Boyer’s courtroom on Sept. 25. He was indicted Nov. 8, 2017 after a traffic stop conducted by Bulverde police Aug. 3,
2017 turned up marijuana and methamphetamine. He was released five days later after paying a fine for the marijuana possession and $8,850 bond on the meth charge.
Recalling a March 12, 2009 story on Stuckey’s arrest in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung,
McCrary wondered why Stuckey wasn’t prosecuted then.
“He should have already been in jail, at least for 25 years,” McCrary said. “He denied being a snitch, and no one wants to admit he was a snitch.”
McCrary filed to enhance Stuckey’s charge to habitual offender status, tacked on Stuckey’s previous California convictions — which included assault with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle — between May 1991 and October 1994.
Four months after Stuckey’s conviction came his sentencing phase, again before Judge Boyer.
McCrary called several officers critical to the 2009 case that was never prosecuted.
Stuckey, then 46, was arrested in San Antonio during a routine traffic stop when the officer spotted something suspicious in his car, San Antonio Police Department spokesman Joe Rios said in the article, adding the officer found meth and marijuana in Stuckey’s car.
Stuckey sat in Bexar County Jail in lieu of an $11,000 bond, charged with possession of methamphetamine between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana from 0 to 2 grams.
McCrary said those charges were later dropped, adding nothing came of the visit by law officers – which included several from the New Braunfels Police Department who witnessed the meth lab inside Stuckey’s residence.
“NBPD officer (Kris) Malish was one of the officers assigned to the DEA task force, and his report said he’d received information from San Antonio police that Steven Stuckey was cooking and distributing meth,” McCrary said.
McCrary said Malish’s report said he’d received a report from SAPD at 3:10 p.m. March 10, 2009 that Stuckey had been arrested, and that afternoon talked to Stuckey, who told officers that he wanted to help with ongoing drug investigations.
“He admitted to cooking meth at his residence ... and signed a form to consent the search,” McCrary said. “He gave them a key to the house and they came here and found a fully-operational meth lab.”
McCrary said NBPD officer Loren Miller found an ounce of meth at the residence.
“That’s a lot of meth. The case never got filed and he never got arrested,” McCrary said. “I found out about it after reading (the Herald-Zeitung) article, and then I started getting together subpoenas to ask everyone what happened. I still haven’t gotten a good answer, and my guess he was snitching.”
McCrary read from a supplemental report, filed March 29, 2009 by NBPD officer Chris Snyder, which indicated “after speaking with Officer Malish, this case is being closed. Charges have been filed with SAPD ROP (Repeat Offender Program) for possession.”
McCrary said those charges subsequently disappeared. On Sept. 26, David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said the department had no comment.
McCrary said Stuckey’s recent punishment phase featured testimony from fingerprint experts and a gang expert who documented Stuckey’s membership in a gang related to the Aryan Brotherhood.
Despite Stuckey’s sentence, requiring him to serve between 10 and 12 years before being eligible for parole, McCrary remains perplexed about the failure to prosecute him years ago.
“He had those enhancements from the convictions and a 2003 drug case in Bexar County that ended in deferred probation — I don’t understand that,” he said. “They revoked him for that, but he should have gone 25 to life for the meth lab alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.