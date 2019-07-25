Canyon Lake Water Service Company is asking customers to be patient while it works to remove zebra mussels from intake pipes at its Canyon Lake Shores Treatment Plant.
“This plant supplies water to customers on the north side of Canyon Lake as well as the U.S. 281 corridor, from the Comal/Blanco county line south to Bulverde,” the CLWSC posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday. “This blockage has become critical and CLWSC is currently working to remove the zebra mussels.
“Due to this action, water production has been temporarily restricted and water storage has been reduced. Please note that water quality is not impacted.”
CLWSC, based in New Braunfels, provides water service to approximately 36,000 people through more than 13,400 connections in a service area surrounding Canyon Lake and includes approximately 250 square miles within Comal County and southern Blanco County.
“We began letting customers know about the problem yesterday,” Emily Beningo, CLWSC customer service representative, said Wednesday. “We are working on the problem as we speak — we have people cleaning out the pipes as we speak.
“I’m not sure when it will be resolved but we will let our customers know when things will go back to normal.”
The rapidly reproducing zebra mussels, originally from Eurasia, can cause serious economic, environmental and recreational impacts on Texas reservoirs and rivers, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Zebra mussels can cover shoreline rocks and litter beaches with treacherously sharp shells, clog public-water intakes and damage boats and motors left in infested waters.
CLWSC’s infrastructure includes more than 590 miles of pipes, three surface water treatment plants and more than 40 active wells.
Beningo estimated “thousands” of customers are being affected, most along Farm-to-Market Road 306 on the north end of Canyon Lake and others in the Bulverde area along U.S. 281.
She said customers closer to the south end of the lake are not affected at this time.
To help maintain water storage levels, the utility is asking customers to limit water usage to essential indoor use only until further notice to ensure the health and safety of the community.
“The zebra mussels may have impacted our pumps or intake pipes. We currently inspect and clean our intake pipe screens, but the mussels may have gotten past this,” the utility said in response to customer inquiries on Facebook. “So we are working to inspect and clean, if necessary, any components that show signs of zebra mussels.
“The water quality is not impacted, only the production of drinking water. We will continue to send daily updates to let all customers know the status of the issue. If you have any questions, please contact our business office at 830-312-4600.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.