The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the head-on wreck that killed a San Marcos man Sunday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 306.
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS public information officer in San Antonio, confirmed the fatality wreck during wet, rainy conditions on FM 306, four miles north of Fischer.
Moreno said Devin James Lasley, 19, of Canyon Lake, was traveling south on FM 306 in a 2004 Honda Civic. He said Clyde Leroy Bannister, 50, of San Marcos, was traveling north on FM 306 in a 2001 Dodge Ram.
“For reasons not yet concluded, Mr. Lasley’s vehicle veered into the northbound lane and struck Mr. Bannister’s truck head-on,” Moreno said. “Mr. Bannister was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr. Lasley was transported to (Ascension) Seton-Hays Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
Moreno said Bannister was not wearing a seat belt. Chief Darren Brinkkoeter of Canyon Lake Fire and EMS confirmed units from that department worked the accident scene. No further information was available on Friday.
“The investigation is ongoing and all the contributing factors are still unknown,” he said.
Moreno said the DPS reminds “all drivers to control their speed, minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, and always wear safety belts.”
Moreno said the crash report will be available at Texas.gov once the investigation is completed.
