The New Braunfels Fire Department began carrying O-positive blood on Aug. 1, part of a new initiative to help patients who suffered blood loss.
The initiative is due to the work of two doctors on the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council: Donald Jenkins, a trauma physician in San Antonio, and C.J. Winckler, deputy medical director for the San Antonio Fire Department.
“Winckler, Jenkins and STRAC are the ones responsible,” said Heidi Abraham, NBFD’s medical director. “They put in a lot work to do the research and the logistics and planning to get this program up and running.”
According to the STRAC website, STRAC is designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop, implement and maintain the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for the 22 counties in the trauma service area.
“STRAC is the guidance for a lot of things like trauma, heart centers, stroke centers, medical plans and procedures,” Abraham said. “They’re the ones coordinating all of this.”
She said the research came out of the military. During the Vietnam War era, service members had blood transfusion utilizing whole blood. However, the past couple of decades, various blood components were attempted, such as separating some of the red blood cells.
When service members began deploying for the U.S. led war campaigns Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, whole blood was shipped to them from the U.S.
Additionally, service members get screened and checked for their blood type and tested for communal diseases ahead of time. Between OIF and OEF, more than 10,000 units of blood were transfused.
And so, Jenkins, a retired Air Force Colonel, looked into the concept for the civilian sector and spearheaded the concept. With whole blood, O-positive, the blood cells are no longer separated. All of the components work better together.
“Everybody has a different antigens in their blood that are genetically determined,” Abraham said. “We want to get as close as we can, so the recipient’s body cannot reject the blood that has been given.”
If the body rejects the blood, the results can range from itching to life threating.
“Type O blood is the universal donor because of the lack of antigens, or the low titer,” Abraham said. “We found in rigorous testing that low titer O-positive blood can be given to anybody.”
However, the whole blood used must come from a man. O-positive women have too many antigens.
With these results, evidence shows that having whole blood more than doubles the chances of survival, from 20% to 60-70%.
“It’s increasing survival rates for patients who wouldn’t normally survive in a traumatic event, with internal or external injuries,” said Michael Hayes, lieutenant EMS officer.
In the past, NBFD didn’t have the capability. They utilized IVs and saline to save the person. But the difference, Hayes said, is that with IV and saline, oxygen won’t be carried through the blood.
“With whole blood, it’s not only saving the entire person — tissue, organs, brain — and has an all encompassing surviving attribute to it,” Hayes said.
The criteria to meet the need for a blood transfusion are based on blood pressure, heart rate, shock index and end-tidal carbon dioxide.
Abraham said the goal is to stop the bleeding before reaching a need to give a blood transfusion.
“The human body has an incredible ability to protect itself,” Abraham said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll need the blood.”
Furthermore, she said people are doing better to stop the bleeding, and schools and city facilities have Stop the Bleed kits.
The NBFD carries one bag, or one unit, of whole blood in Battalion 1, which is the battalion chief’s vehicle.
There are two reasons for the lone bag. The first is because the cooler the bag is kept in can only carry one bag at a time. The second is due to industry standard one bag per truck.
“The best truck that we can put it on is Battalion1,” Hayes said. “It’s more mobile and it can go anywhere in the city.”
For example, if all of their ambulances are on call, and one of them has a patient needing whole blood, Battalion 1 can head over to where the blood transfusion is needed.
The EMS crew can also tell them to meet them.
“If EMS crew is way out on 306, and the Battalion 1 can get them the blood, they can start transfusion right there,” Hayes said. “It’s much faster to get it there in that incident.”
For those wanting to donate, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has a program that helps replenish blood used in emergency situations called Brothers in Arms.
The program allows the region to have donors who are already cross-matched and on a list ready to go, especially if large quantities of blood are needed. They can inform donors and get blood from them in a short time.
Hayes said he’s grateful for the STBTC’s Brothers in Arms program.
“We hope we never have a mass casualty event, but in the day and age we’re in, we would not be serving our community if we didn’t have the plan in place,” he said.
He the NBFD personnel have pride, the desire to get more training, and are willing to serve New Braunfels citizens.
“The men and women of our department jump on that with a smile on their face to learn how we can best serve our community,” Hayes said. “It really is exciting to watch how our men and women really strive for excellence and really want to drive it home to the point of care for our citizens and visitors.”
To make a blood donation and participate in Brothers in Arms, visit the New Braunfels Donor Room, 651 North Business Interstate 35, Suite 830.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit southtexasblood.org.
