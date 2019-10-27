Residents can learn the roles and functions of county government at Comal County’s 8th annual University of County Government, which is now accepting registrations for the free, 10-week course that begins in March.
University of County Government is an award-winning introduction into the facets of county government and the offices and departments that serve Comal County residents.
“This is an exciting and unique opportunity for county residents to go straight to the source and learn how their county government functions and how their tax dollars are spent,” County Judge Sherman Krause said of the program, winner of the Texas Association of Counties’ Best Practices award in 2016.
Classes, held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning March 10, 2020, will tutor attendees on various county departments and services, including the justice system, sheriff’s and elections offices, and other offices.
Most sessions will be held at the Comal County Courthouse, but others will be held at off-site county offices and include tours of the county jail, extension service offices, elections center and other county facilities.
Only county residents are eligible to apply for the class, which is limited to 30 students. Classes will end May 12; graduates will recognized by Comal County Commissioners during their May 14 weekly meeting.
Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis — and traditionally all slots are quickly filled. To apply, or learn more about Comal County’s 2020 University of County Government, visit comalcountytx.com/ucg.
